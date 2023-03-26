OU baseball swept on road by Kansas State as comebacks fall short, pitching struggles continue

Oklahoma (13-11, 2-4 Big 12) was swept by Kansas State (17-8, 4-2) for the first time since 1990 after falling 8-7 to the Wildcats on Sunday in Manhattan.
OU collected its fourth loss in a row after losing to Dallas Baptist 8-6 on Tuesday, Kansas State 7-1 on Friday, 7-6 on Saturday.
The Sooners wrap their eight-day road trip on Tuesday against Wichita State. Oklahoma fell to the Shockers 6-2 on March 14 but is looking to get back on track before it faces No. 9 Stanford in a four-game series from March 30 to April 2 at L. Dale Mitchell Park in Norman.
Here are the three takeaways from OU’s series loss:
OU fails to take advantage of comebacks
After allowing a late-game comeback against DBU, Oklahoma looked for a different outcome against Kansas State, however, the Sooners failed to uphold consecutive offensive rallies on Saturday and Sunday.
The Wildcats jumped out to an early 6-1 lead in the fourth inning during the second game of the series, but OU fought back.
Oklahoma scored five runs and tied the game but KSU immediately struck in the sixth with an RBI double by infielder Roberto Pena and took the lead.
Freshman second baseman Rocco Garza-Gongora helped put the Sooners on the board and finished the day 2 of 4 with two runs and a walk.
Redshirt junior Sebastian Orduno, who’s batting .250 with six runs and three RBIs in 15 games this season, was a crucial part of the Sooners’ sixth inning rally and ended the night a perfect 2 of 2 with a run and an RBI.
The Wildcats posted two five run innings on Friday and Saturday.
OU dug itself a 3-0 deficit but a six-run inning in the fourth was enough to give the Sooners their first win of the series. After taking a 7-3 lead in the seventh, Kansas State tied the game in the eighth and ultimately clinched the win in the bottom of the ninth.
Sophomore third baseman Wallace Clark and junior right fielder Bryce Madron each finished 2 for 4 with a run and an RBI on Sunday.
Starters give up early leads
Oklahoma’s starting pitchers handed Kansas State three early leads during each game of the series.
As rain poured on Friday, redshirt junior Kale Davis looked to rebound after pitching his worst game of the year, allowing five runs in 4.2 innings against TCU on March 17. Instead, the Oklahoma State transfer grabbed his second loss of the season.
Davis pitched four innings and allowed five runs on four hits, five errors and five walks, while also collecting three strikeouts. The Oklahoma City native holds a 5.59 ERA.
Sooners coach Skip Johnson turned to Braxton Douthit in hopes of getting off to a better start.
Douthit allowed seven runs in his first loss of the season. The Lamar transfer raised his ERA from 2.39 to 3.94 after giving up five hits, seven runs and three walks.
Texas Tech transfer James Hitt earned the start on Sunday. The sophomore pitched five innings, his highest of the season, however, he struggled in the second inning and gave the Wildcats an early 3-0 lead.
Hitt finished the day with four hits, three runs, two walks and two strikeouts. He held off the rest of the batters he faced and escaped the loss, which was charged to junior relief pitcher Carter Campbell.
Harris hurt
The Sooners haven’t had the same lineup in three weeks.
After sophomore third baseman Wallace Clark, redshirt junior designated hitter Kendall Pettis and junior pitcher Will Carsten reentered the lineup after recent absences, OU hoped to have every player available heading into the second half of the season.
Despite the Sooners’ wishes, junior shortstop Dakota Harris came down with an injury. After receiving the Big 12 Co-Newcomer of the Week honor on Monday, Harris missed OU’s loss to DBU and all three losses to Kansas State.
Harris has a team-leading .386 batting average and has been one of OU’s more all-around players this season. He is 32 of 83 and has hit four home runs, scored 13 runs and collected 27 RBIs.
This story was edited by Colton Sulley.
