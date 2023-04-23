OU baseball sweeps No. 14 Texas on the road for 1st time ever

Oklahoma (22-19, 7-8 Big 12) completed a three-game series sweep of No. 14 Texas (27-15, 8-7 Big 12) in Austin on Saturday.
The Sooners started the weekend with a much-needed 2-1 win on Friday. OU then clinched the series with a 9-6 victory on Saturday and a 6-4 win in the second of a doubleheader.
With the three wins and its first series victory since March 19, OU moved out of its ninth-place hole and into seventh in the Big 12 standings, knocking Texas from the top spot into a tie for fourth.
Here are three takeaways from Oklahoma’s series against Texas:
OU pitching staff dominates
OU coach Skip Johnson has struggled to find answers on the mound, but this series proved to be what he has been looking for out of the starting rotation and the bullpen all season.
Sixth-year senior and rotation ace Braxton Douthit set the tone by pitching six innings and allowing only one run on four hits on Friday.
Despite Douthit’s strong showing, it was reliever Carter Campbell who was given the game one win. In the final three frames, the junior gave up just two hits, allowing OU to rally late in the contest.
Fifth-year senior Braden Carmichael earned the start and his third win of the season during the first game of the doubleheader on Saturday. Carmichael, who leads the team with a 2.98 ERA, notched four strikeouts and collected seven hits and three runs over five innings. Campbell closed his second game of the series and notched his first save of the year after giving up a hit in 3.1 innings of relief.
Texas Tech transfer James Hitt started for OU during the final game of the series. The sophomore improved his record to 3-0 after pitching five innings, giving up five hits, four runs and two walks.
Hitt leaves them loaded in the third! pic.twitter.com/J6FcwWseMU— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) April 23, 2023
Junior Will Carsten collected a season-high seven strikeouts in relief and improved his season ERA from 6.48 to 5.65, but sophomore Aaron Weber finished game three of the series and grabbed his seventh save of the season after earning the final out.
.@will_carsten is up to 7️⃣ strikeouts2 outs pic.twitter.com/Eu1vskeHpc— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) April 23, 2023
The Sooners’ bullpen had their best showing of the year, and produced 11 strikeouts in 11.1 innings, allowing seven hits, three runs and two walks.
Mackenzie leads, Harris and Madron follow
After a low-scoring game on Friday, OU scored a combined 15 runs on Saturday.
Junior Anthony Mackenzie helped lead the way against Texas. The Sam Houston State transfer was 5 of 14 during the series and had three RBIs in game two. The infielder now sits second on the team with a .323 batting average.
3️⃣ hits and 3️⃣ RBIs for @AnthonyMacken11 todayMid 8 | OU 9, UT 6 pic.twitter.com/clQhBmwYtU— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) April 22, 2023
After being sidelined due to an injury he sustained on March 19, shortstop Dakota Harris is just now returning to his early-season offensive form. He was only able to notch one hit during his first series back against Texas Tech, but the junior hit the ball well against UT. He went 5 of 11 and knocked in one run. Harris has accumulated a batting average of .369 this season.
Despite going 1 of 11 during the series, junior Bryce Madron’s lone hit proved to be the difference in OU’s 6-4 victory. The right fielder blasted a three-run home run in game three of the series on Saturday. Madron now leads the team in home runs with eight and sits second on the team in runs with 37.
Home Run No. 8️⃣ for @Bryce_madron pic.twitter.com/InYxOHmKCN— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) April 23, 2023
Making history
The Sooners made history during their three-game sweep over the Longhorns.
Since Johnson started coaching OU in 2018, his teams have posted a 10-8 record over the Longhorns and are 6-3 against them on the road.
The last time OU swept UT was in 1998. The series win was the first time in the rivalries’ history that OU had swept the Longhorns in Austin.
After being on the road for the last four games, the Sooners will return to Norman for a home stand starting with Oral Roberts at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
This story was edited by Austin Curtright.
