OU baseball: Sooners win series, defeat Northwestern State 5-1 behind Chazz Martinez's 14 strikeouts

Oklahoma (5-2) won the rubber match against Northwestern State (3-3) 5-1 at Globe Life Field on Sunday, claiming the series victory over the Demons. The series was initially set in Norman, but was moved to Arlington due to winter weather in the Sooner state.
Redshirt sophomore left-handed pitcher Chazz Martinez dominated in the series' third and final game, registering at least one strikeout against every batter he faced. The left-hander pitched seven innings, walked one batter and gave up only three hits in his second start at OU.
Martinez’s 14 strikeouts were the most for a Sooners pitcher since left-hander Levi Prater, now in the St. Louis Cardinals organization, struck out 15 in 2019 vs. Missouri State.
Freshman infielder Jackson Nicklaus continued his weekend of firsts on Sunday. After notching his first career hits on Saturday, Nicklaus smacked a two-run homer into the Sooners’ bullpen to give them an early 2-0 lead in the second inning.
𝐉𝐚𝐱‼First career blast goes into the OU bullpen!#LaunchPad pic.twitter.com/TMDURfgnb3— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) February 28, 2022
OU extended its lead to 3-0 in the third inning on an RBI single by redshirt freshman infielder Cade Horton that scored redshirt sophomore infielder Blake Robertson.
Not to be outdone by Nicklaus, redshirt sophomore infielder Peyton Graham launched a solo home run of his own into left field to put the Sooners ahead 4-0 in the fifth inning. It was the second home run Graham has hit inside Globe Life Field this season after OU played its opening weekend there in the State Farm College Baseball Showdown.
𝐏𝐆‼@PeytonGraham6 | #LaunchPad☄️ https://t.co/GliHPxrKAm pic.twitter.com/omzXGU1xzC— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) February 28, 2022
Redshirt sophomore outfielder Sebastian Orduno extended OU’s lead to five with a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning that brought Robertson in again.
Up 5-0 in the eighth inning with redshirt junior right-hander Griffin Miller pitching in relief, the Demons grabbed their only run of the game on a sacrifice fly. However, Miller struck out two of the three batters he faced in the ninth to end the game.
Next, the Sooners take on LSU at 3 p.m. on Friday, Mar. 4 in the Shriners Children's College Classic at Minute Maid Park in Houston.
