OU baseball: Sooners upping mental toughness ahead of Georgia Southern series after losses to Kansas State

Having the right mindset is a point of pride for OU head coach Skip Johnson, and it’s something he and his team have stressed over the course of the season.
After losing a series to Kansas State last weekend, Johnson once again stressed mindset’s importance. The Sooners (19-17, 4-8 Big 12), lost two out of three in Manhattan, with the first due to a walk-off in extra innings. Oklahoma took the second game of the doubleheader on April 17 before losing the final game, 8-3, the next day. In that game, the Sooners took a 3-2 lead before allowing six unanswered runs over the course of two innings.
Going into a three-game series against Georgia Southern (22-14, 9-6 Sun Belt) on Friday, Johnson wants his team to be better psychologically. He wants his players to stay with their approaches, and to stick with their plans in critical situations.
“There’s a lot of things we did mentally wrong last week in our games,” Johnson said in a Thursday press conference. “Physically, you can be tired. Mentally, you can never be tired. We’ve got to do a better job of mentally preparing to be mentally tougher.”
The Sooners have worked on mental aspects in practice this week, such as on-field communication during pop-ups and groundballs. OU committed three errors in its series against the Wildcats, including two in the 8-3 loss on April 18.
Situational hitting was also a point of emphasis during this week’s practices. The Sooners couldn’t score in extra innings before the Wildcats earned the win, and also failed to rally after going down five runs in the final game of the series. Players, such as redshirt junior catcher Justin Mitchell, have taken notice of the shift towards improving mentally.
“I think a lot of guys are trying to do too much and everyone wants to be the hero,” Mitchell said. “That’s not always a part of the game. Some guys are gonna have to do things they don’t want to do… but we all need to come together and be okay with having the opportunity to set up someone else’s success.”
Oklahoma hasn’t been able to find its grove this season. A six-game win streak that started on March 14 against Arkansas State ended after OU lost seven of its next eight games. The Sooners have also won just one Big 12 series, taking two out of three against Kansas in Norman. They have victories over top teams such as No. 1 Arkansas and No. 3 Texas, but losses against teams with losing records such as Arkansas State and Stephen F. Austin.
Despite the inconsistency, the Sooners remain hopeful and optimistic. Redshirt sophomore outfielder Brett Squires believes winning the series against Georgia Southern would help OU find its winning ways again.
“I think we can definitely use this weekend as a big stepping stone,” Squires said. “We just have to use this time to fix some of the issues we’ve been having lately.”
The series will allow the Sooners to be back on the field for the first time in several days. Oklahoma was supposed to have already played this week, having a game scheduled against No. 5 Texas Tech on April 22 in Amarillo. However, that game was postponed to May 4 due to weather in the area.
The weekend pitching rotation of redshirt sophomore right-hander Wyatt Olds, redshirt freshman left-hander Jake Bennett, and redshirt sophomore left-hander Braden Carmichael is expected to take the mound for the Sooners. Georgia Southern ranks first in the Sun Belt Conference in batting average and RBIs and is propelled by senior outfielder Mason McWhorter, who leads the Eagles in batting average and home runs.
With a break in Big 12 play, Oklahoma has an opportunity to regain momentum. To do that, the Sooners know they have to keep their spirits high.
“We just have to relax,” Squires said, “And be who we really are.”
