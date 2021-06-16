You are the owner of this article.
OU baseball: Sooners' Tyler Hardman named to NCBWA's All-America First Team

Tyler Hardman

Redshirt junior infielder Tyler Hardman during the Big 12 Baseball Championship game against Oklahoma State on May 26.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Redshirt junior first baseman Tyler Hardman was named to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association’s All-America First Team on Wednesday.

Hardman is the first Sooner to earn All-American honors since Sheldon Neuse in 2016. He is the 18th Oklahoma baseball player to earn the honor. 

An All-Big 12 first team selection, Hardman is also a semifinalist for the Dick Howser Trophy, which is awarded annually to the national college baseball player of the year.

The junior basemen batted .397 with 49 RBIs, 49 runs scored, 12 home runs, 19 doubles, 148 total bases, 34 walks and three stolen bases this season, catapulting him among the top 60 ranked players in the entire nation. 

OU ended its season with a 4-1 loss to Texas in the Big 12 tournament. Hardman helped lead the Sooners to a 27-28 record and went 11-13 in Big 12 play. 

