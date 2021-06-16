OU baseball: Sooners' Tyler Hardman named to NCBWA's All-America First Team

Redshirt junior first baseman Tyler Hardman was named to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association’s All-America First Team on Wednesday.
𝙁𝙞𝙧𝙨𝙩-𝙏𝙚𝙖𝙢 𝘼𝙡𝙡-𝘼𝙢𝙚𝙧𝙞𝙘𝙖𝙣➡️ Tyler Hardman🔗 https://t.co/hjBZhsvkam#Sooners pic.twitter.com/FBsoFDWOv3— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) June 16, 2021
Hardman is the first Sooner to earn All-American honors since Sheldon Neuse in 2016. He is the 18th Oklahoma baseball player to earn the honor.
An All-Big 12 first team selection, Hardman is also a semifinalist for the Dick Howser Trophy, which is awarded annually to the national college baseball player of the year.
The junior basemen batted .397 with 49 RBIs, 49 runs scored, 12 home runs, 19 doubles, 148 total bases, 34 walks and three stolen bases this season, catapulting him among the top 60 ranked players in the entire nation.
OU ended its season with a 4-1 loss to Texas in the Big 12 tournament. Hardman helped lead the Sooners to a 27-28 record and went 11-13 in Big 12 play.
