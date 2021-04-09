OU baseball: Sooners' Tyler Hardman named D1 Baseball Midseason All-American

Redshirt junior first baseman Tyler Hardman was named a Midseason All-American by D1 Baseball on Friday, and is the only Sooner to receive the honor.
ᴍɪᴅsᴇᴀsᴏɴ ᴀʟʟ-ᴀᴍᴇʀɪᴄᴀɴ➡️ Tyler Hardman 🔗 https://t.co/Kd59i13c5U#Sooners pic.twitter.com/wL5tq5dKgB— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) April 9, 2021
Hardman’s .468 batting average leads the Big 12, and he also leads the conference in hits, on-base percentage, and on-base plus slugging percentage. He also ranks in the top five in doubles, runs, RBIs and slugging percentage. His seven home runs are a team high this season.
Hardman hit for the cycle March 14 against Arkansas State, becoming the first Sooner since Cameron Seitzer in 2010 to do so. He’s had nine games with multiple RBIs and five with more than two RBIs. Hardman is also currently on a nine-game hitting streak and has a four-game streak with multiple hits.
Hardman and the Sooners (14-14, 1-5 Big 12) will take the field at 6:30 p.m CT Friday evening against Kansas (17-11, 1-5) in Norman. The game will be televised on Bally Sports Oklahoma.
