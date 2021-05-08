You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU baseball: Sooners top West Virginia, 9-1, to sweep doubleheader, win series

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Tyler Hardman

Redshirt junior infielder Tyler Hardman during the series finale against Arkansas State on March 15.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Oklahoma (24-22, 8-10 Big 12) crushed West Virginia (17-23, 7-14), 9-1, to sweep Saturday’s doubleheader and clinch a series victory.  

The Sooners had 10 hits on offense, leaving nine men on base. OU scored three runs in both the second and fifth innings, including home runs from redshirt senior second baseman Conor McKenna and redshirt freshman third baseman Peyton Graham. Three more runs were scored in the final four innings, including an RBI single from redshirt junior first baseman Tyler Hardman, increasing his total to a team-high 43 RBIs. 

Despite the offensive production, the win was off the back of a combined one-hitter from redshirt sophomore left-hander Braden Carmichael and redshirt junior right-hander Carson Carter. Carmichael started his 11th game of the season, striking out a season-high 10 batters and walking four others. He allowed zero hits through seven innings before being taken out after throwing 124 pitches, earning a team-high sixth pitching win.

As his replacement, Carter allowed a triple in the ninth inning, the only Mountaineer hit. That batter, outfielder Dominic Ragazzo, would score on a sacrifice fly. It was WVU’s only run, and Carter would strike out the final batter to end the game.

OU has now won two straight conference series, beating Oklahoma State last weekend. The Sooners will have two days off before facing the Cowboys (27-14-1, 10-10) again in a non-conference matchup at 7 p.m. CT on May 11. The game, a season series rubber match, will be played in Tulsa on ESPNU. 

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments