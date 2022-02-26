OU baseball: Sooners top Northwestern State in 2-1 in 2nd game of series at Globe Life Field

Oklahoma (4-2) defeated Northwestern State (3-2) 2-1 on Saturday in game two of a three game series at Globe Life Field in Arlington after relocating the weekend slate from Norman due to winter weather.
Freshman infielder Jackson Nicklaus recorded his first two career hits in a Sooners uniform Saturday with a bunt single in the bottom of the third, and a double to right field in the bottom of the fifth. Nicklaus owned two of the Sooners four hits on the night.
Redshirt sophomore right-hander David Sandlin started on the mound for the Sooners and finished the game with eight strikeouts through six innings of work, allowing just five hits and one run. He was relieved by sophomore left-hander Carter Campbell in the top of the seventh.
Campbell faced NSU’s Gabe Colaianni and Cam Sibely before being replaced by right-handed Lamar graduate transfer Trevin Michael, who finished the last 2.1 innings with four strikeouts.
The first run of the game went to Northwestern State in the top of the second inning via a fielder's choice up the middle by infielder Cam Sibley, allowing Demons designated hitter Cole Horton to score.
The Sooners answered with a run of their own, as Nicklaus scored on an errant throw by NSU infielder Dante Stevens in the bottom of the third. The score remained knotted until the sixth inning, when redshirt freshman infielder Cade Horton’s sacrifice fly scored redshirt sophomore infielder Blake Robertson to put OU up for good.
Defensively, redshirt junior utility Diego Muniz flashed the leather for the Sooners, making a diving stop at second base and throwing to first base for the final out of the first inning, which stranded two opposing runners.
Diving stop by Diego Muniz at second to strand two runners!💻 https://t.co/2Xz3COD8eV📻 https://t.co/czsKP6l8AB pic.twitter.com/kzitR1T3AU— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) February 27, 2022
The Sooners and Demons’ series finale begins at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27 in Arlington.
