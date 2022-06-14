 Skip to main content
OU baseball: Sooners to play Texas A&M in 1st game of MCWS

Oklahoma (42-22) will play Texas A&M (42-18) at 1 p.m. on Friday in Omaha at the Men's College World Series.

The Aggies, making their first MCWS appearance since 2017, defeated Louisville in the super regionals Saturday. The Aggies are led by sophomore Jack Moss who has started all 60 games, has a team-leading .391 batting average and 99 hits, six home runs and 47 RBIs. 

OU is making its first MCWS appearance since 2010. The Sooners are 5-2 this postseason and are fresh off defeating No. 4-seeded Virginia Tech two games to one in the Blacksburg Super Regional. 

The game will air on ESPN. 

