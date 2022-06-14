OU baseball: Sooners to play Texas A&M in 1st game of MCWS

Oklahoma (42-22) will play Texas A&M (42-18) at 1 p.m. on Friday in Omaha at the Men's College World Series.
🚨 The 2022 #MCWS Game Times 🚨 pic.twitter.com/XQDNe9Yi1V— NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) June 13, 2022
The Aggies, making their first MCWS appearance since 2017, defeated Louisville in the super regionals Saturday. The Aggies are led by sophomore Jack Moss who has started all 60 games, has a team-leading .391 batting average and 99 hits, six home runs and 47 RBIs.
OU is making its first MCWS appearance since 2010. The Sooners are 5-2 this postseason and are fresh off defeating No. 4-seeded Virginia Tech two games to one in the Blacksburg Super Regional.
The game will air on ESPN.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.