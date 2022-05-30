 Skip to main content
OU baseball: Sooners to face Liberty in Gainesville Regional

Big 12 Championship

The Oklahoma Sooners celebrate winning the Big 12 Championship on May 29 in Arlington. 

 Collin McDaniel

Oklahoma (37-20) will kick off the 2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament against Liberty (37-21) in the Gainesville Regional.

Liberty will compete in the tournament for a second consecutive season. The Flames finished the regular season with a 33-20 record and finished as the runner up in the ASUN conference championship.

OU enters the tournament after claiming a Big 12 title with an 8-1 victory over Texas on Sunday. With the win, the Sooners secured their first NCAA tournament bid since 2017.

No. 13 Florida and Central Michigan will also compete in the Gainesville Regional.

The Sooners face Liberty at a time to be determined on Friday in Gainesville. 

