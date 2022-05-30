OU baseball: Sooners to face Liberty in Gainesville Regional

Oklahoma (37-20) will kick off the 2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament against Liberty (37-21) in the Gainesville Regional.
𝐆𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐯𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥The #Sooners will begin the postseason in Florida and face Liberty in the first round. #Sooners | #COMPETE pic.twitter.com/JxhburjWny— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) May 30, 2022
Liberty will compete in the tournament for a second consecutive season. The Flames finished the regular season with a 33-20 record and finished as the runner up in the ASUN conference championship.
OU enters the tournament after claiming a Big 12 title with an 8-1 victory over Texas on Sunday. With the win, the Sooners secured their first NCAA tournament bid since 2017.
No. 13 Florida and Central Michigan will also compete in the Gainesville Regional.
The Sooners face Liberty at a time to be determined on Friday in Gainesville.
