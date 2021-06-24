OU baseball: Sooners to compete in Shriners College Classic tournament in 2022

The Sooners will take part in the Shriners College Classic next season from March 4-6 at Minute Maid Park in Houston, the team announced Thursday.
Excited to go back to the Shriners College Classic next March! We have some good memories from the last time we played there. #NeauxNeaux#Sooners https://t.co/kCfFMkTaZP— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) June 24, 2021
Oklahoma is one of six teams competing, alongside LSU, Tennessee, UCLA, and fellow Big 12 schools Texas and Baylor.
The Sooners will appear in the tournament for the third time, participating in the 2008 and 2020 versions. OU’s 2020 appearance included the highlight of its season, a no-hitter from Dane Acker in a 1-0 win against LSU. Overall, Oklahoma has a 4-2 record in the tournament.
Oklahoma went 27-28 last season, finishing fifth in the Big 12 with an 11-13 conference record.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.