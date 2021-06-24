You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU baseball: Sooners to compete in Shriners College Classic tournament in 2022

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Tyler Hardman

Then-junior Tyler Hardman during the game against Texas Southern on Feb. 18, 2020.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

The Sooners will take part in the Shriners College Classic next season from March 4-6 at Minute Maid Park in Houston, the team announced Thursday. 

 

Oklahoma is one of six teams competing, alongside LSU, Tennessee, UCLA, and fellow Big 12 schools Texas and Baylor. 

The Sooners will appear in the tournament for the third time, participating in the 2008 and 2020 versions. OU’s 2020 appearance included the highlight of its season, a no-hitter from Dane Acker in a 1-0 win against LSU. Overall, Oklahoma has a 4-2 record in the tournament.

Oklahoma went 27-28 last season, finishing fifth in the Big 12 with an 11-13 conference record.  

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments