OU baseball: Sooners take down UTSA 8-3 in 1st game of doubleheader behind David Sandlin's 8 shutout innings

Oklahoma (8-5) handled Texas-San Antonio (10-4) 8-3 in the first game of the team’s doubleheader on Sunday in Norman.
Redshirt sophomore David Sandlin had an electric outing, pitching eight innings and allowing only two hits and one earned run. The right-hander struck out six and walked one batter, while throwing 64 strikes in 96 total pitches.
Sandlin produced five 1-2-3 innings in the outing, including three in the first three innings.
Sandlin ends another 1-2-3 inning with his fourth K of the game.OU 6, UTSA 0 pic.twitter.com/AIy06eC0pg— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) March 13, 2022
Freshman infielder Jackson Nicklaus went three-for-five at the plate, scoring two runs and driving in another. He also roped his second home run of the season.
The Sooners opened the scoring in the second inning on redshirt junior designated hitter Brett Squires’ single that scored redshirt freshman infielder Cade Horton.
OU then tacked on four more runs in the third, opening the frame with four consecutive singles. With Nicklaus and redshirt senior outfielder Tanner Tredaway on base, redshirt sophomore infielder Blake Robertson ripped a ball down the right field line to score Nicklaus.
Then, redshirt sophomore catcher Jimmy Crooks singled down the left field line to score Tredaway. A walk to redshirt junior utility Diego Muniz loaded the bases and a walk to Horton scored Robertson. Crooks scored when redshirt sophomore outfielder Sebastian Orduno grounded into a double play to put the Sooners up 5-0.
Nicklaus later belted a hanging fastball over the right field wall to put OU ahead 6-0 in the fourth inning.
𝐉-𝐍𝐢𝐜𝐤‼@j_nick5 | #LaunchPad☄️ https://t.co/GliHPxJlrU pic.twitter.com/41TeJZd1CO— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) March 13, 2022
The blistering hot OU offense continued in the fifth inning. Horton led off with a walk, and scored after singles by Orduno and Squires. Then, a walk to redshirt sophomore outfielder Kendall Pettis loaded the bases again, but a Tredaway groundout to UTSA pitcher Abraham DeLeon for a double play stranded the runners.
After leading off with a walk and reaching third on a Nicklaus single, Pettis scored on a botched pickoff attempt at first base to put OU ahead 8-0 through seven innings.
Sophomore left-hander Carter Campbell pitched in relief of Sandlin, surrendering three hits and two earned runs across the final frame.
UTSA scored its only runs of the game in the ninth inning following a two-RBI double by outfielder Chase Keng. Infielder Ryan Flores added another run with an RBI single to center field.
Game two of Sunday’s doubleheader between the teams will start at approximately 4 p.m. at L. Dale Mitchell Park.
