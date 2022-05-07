OU baseball: Sooners take down No. 24 TCU 11-7 to even road series

Oklahoma (28-17, 10-7 Big 12) took down No. 24 TCU (28-17, 13-7 Big 12) 11-7 on Saturday in Fort Worth.
Redshirt sophomore right-hander David Sandlin started the game for the Sooners and allowed four runs on six hits in 5.2 innings pitched. Redshirt sophomore left-hander Chazz Martinez pitched the remaining 3.1 innings, striking out two batters and allowing three hits and three runs.
Redshirt sophomore infielder Peyton Graham led the way offensively, going 2-for-3 at the plate and driving in three runs. Redshirt senior outfielder Tanner Tredaway also notched two hits and scored two runs.
Freshman outfielder John Spikerman, redshirt sophomore infielder Blake Robertson and redshirt sophomore catcher Jimmy Crooks combined for nine of the Sooners 12 walks on the day.
The Sooners scored the first six runs of the game. In the third inning, Graham ripped a two-RBI single into centerfield and later scored on a throwing error on his attempt to steal third base to put OU up 3-0.
𝐏𝐆 delivers!💻 ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/5dKVgVu1t9— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) May 7, 2022
An RBI groundout by redshirt junior utility Diego Muniz and a two-RBI single to right centerfield by freshman infielder Wallace Clark extended the lead in the fifth inning before TCU answered with a two-run home run to right-field to make it 6-2.
OU blew the game open in the sixth inning after producing four runs on three hits, but TCU responded with its second two-run home run of the day to cut the Sooners’ lead to 10-4.
Redshirt sophomore outfielder Kendall Pettis manufactured a run without a hit in the seventh inning. Pettis was hit by a pitch to reach first base before stealing second, reaching third on a balk, and scoring on a wild pitch to extend the OU lead to 11-4.
Martinez surrendered a two out, three-run homer in the ninth inning to cut the Sooners’ lead to 11-7 but was able to close out the Horned Frogs and knot the series.
OU and TCU will meet again for the rubber match at 1 p.m on Sunday, May 8, in Fort Worth.
