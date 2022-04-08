OU baseball: Sooners take 1st game of Bedlam series, defeat No. 4 Oklahoma State 7-6 in Stillwater

Oklahoma (18-10, 4-3 Big 12) defeated No. 4 Oklahoma State (12-9, 5-2) 8-7 in the teams’ Bedlam series opener on Friday in Stillwater.
Down 7-6 with one out in the ninth, redshirt sophomore infielder Peyton Graham doubled down the left field line. He later tied the game after redshirt sophomore infielder Blake Robertson similarly doubled to left field.
Like he did in the first encounter between the in-state rival on Mar. 29, redshirt sophomore outfielder Sebastian Orduno put the Sooners ahead with a single to center field that brought redshirt sophomore pinch runner Kendall Pettis home for the decisive score.
Redshirt sophomore Jake Bennett started the game for OU, allowing seven runs on eight hits in five innings. The left-hander struck out nine batters and allowed one walk.
Freshman right-hander Colton Sundloff, sophomore left-hander Carter Campbell and graduate transfer right-hander Trevin Michael pitched the remaining four innings. The trio combined for three strikeouts, two hits and two walks.
Freshman infielder Jackson Nicklaus, Graham and Robertson combined for seven hits, four runs and four RBIs in the contest.
The Sooners manufactured the first run of the game in the second inning. With runners on first and second, Orduno laid down a sacrifice bunt to advance the runners before redshirt senior outfielder Tanner Tredaway scored on a sacrifice groundout by redshirt junior utility Diego Muniz. The Cowboys knotted the game in the bottom of the frame on a sacrifice fly hit to Tredaway.
Oklahoma regained the lead in the third inning with Robertson’s double that scored Graham after the ball escaped Cowboys outfielder Zach Ehrhard. Oklahoma State answered with a two-run home run to right centerfield in the bottom of the third inning to take a 3-2 lead.
Redshirt freshman utility Cade Horton scored the tying run in the fifth inning when Nicklaus’ single to third base led to an errant throw to first. Robertson singled up the middle to score Nicklaus later in the frame to put the Sooners ahead 4-3.
The lead was short-lived, as Oklahoma State rallied again in the fifth with a two-RBI single up the middle to reclaim the lead. A two-RBI double to left centerfield by Cowboys designated hitter Griffin Doersching extended the OSU lead to 7-4.
Following that, redshirt junior Mason Lowe replaced Muniz in left field after Muniz looked to have pulled a muscle on his sprint to first base during an at-bat in the sixth inning.
Nicklaus’ single through the left side in the seventh inning scored freshman infielder Wallace Clark. Then, with two outs, redshirt sophomore catcher Jimmy Crooks lined a ball into center field to score Nicklaus to narrow the Cowboy lead to 7-6, setting the table for the Sooners to pull in front.
OU and OSU are set to face off in game two of the Bedlam series at 8 p.m on Saturday, April 9 in Stillwater.
