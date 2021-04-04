OU baseball: Sooners swept at home by No. 12 TCU as offense stalls, pitching struggles continue

The first weekend of April was one to forget for the Sooners.
Oklahoma (13-14, 1-5 Big 12) was swept by No. 12 TCU (20-7, 6-0) over the weekend, capped by a 7-3 loss on Sunday. The Sooners were outscored 35-16 and outhit 44-23 by the Horned Frogs in the three-game series. Additionally, OU committed five errors in the series, with three coming in Friday’s 11-7 loss.
Sunday’s loss extended OU’s losing streak to four games, and the Sooners have now lost seven of their last eight games. OU’s lone win in that stretch came on March 28 against then-No. 9 Texas in Austin.
“We can sit here and feel sorry for ourselves, and that’s what people want you to do,” head coach Skip Johnson said after Sunday’s game. “But nothing’s ever perfect in baseball, it’s an imperfect game. What we’ve got to do is maintain our work ethic.”
Redshirt sophomore right-hander Wyatt Olds and redshirt freshman left-hander Jake Bennett were the starting pitchers on Friday and Saturday, respectively. Both gave up a combined 15 earned runs and 16 hits. Neither made it past the fifth inning in either start, with Bennett exiting in the second inning of Saturday’s game.
Redshirt sophomore left-hander Braden Carmichael started Sunday’s game, going six-and-one-third innings. Carmichael started off strong, giving up no earned runs through six innings. He was taken out in the seventh inning after allowing TCU to take a 5-3 lead on a two-run home run. He was hit with his first pitching loss of the season, breaking up his undefeated record.
The OU bullpen wasn’t much better either, with relief pitchers giving up 15 combined runs in the series. Out of the nine relievers that saw action in the series, redshirt freshman right-hander Christian Ruebeck and redshirt senior right-hander Jason Ruffcorn were the only ones to not give up an earned run.
“We just didn’t execute pitches,” Johnson said. “Whatever they’re sitting on, if you can’t execute pitches, you’re gonna have a long day.”
While the OU offense put runs on the board, they never came at the right time. Seven runs were scored in Friday’s game on eight hits. However, all of those runs came in the final four innings, when the Sooners were already well behind.
Only one of the eight hits in the game came before the sixth inning as well. Saturday’s 17-6 loss had a similar theme. Only one of the six runs came before the eighth inning, and TCU was already up 17-1 when OU scored the majority of its runs.
In the 27 innings played over the weekend, the Sooners only led three of them. And even in those three, the first of Sunday’s game, OU was unable to get another run across when TCU took the lead.
“(The TCU pitchers) did a good job of keeping us off balance,” Johnson said. “They sped us up early. We couldn’t hit some balls hard and leverage counts, so we’ve got to do a better job of that.”
The Sooners now have a losing record for the first time since March 14. They’ll look to rebound at 6:30 p.m. CT on Tuesday, April 6 against Oral Roberts (12-15, 5-3 Summit League) before playing their next three-game conference series at 6:30 p.m. CT on Friday, April 9 against Kansas (15-11, 1-5 Big 12). All four games will be played in Norman.
Despite the struggles, Johnson said his team’s energy remains high, and he remains confident about its direction going forward.
“I’d rather lose seven of eight right now than at the end of the year,” Johnson said. “We’re just going to try to grow and get better. You’ve got to go out and take it and we’re going to put every effort towards that.”
