OU baseball: Sooners surrender 4 scores in 8th inning in 9-5 loss to Baylor

Oklahoma (25-26, 9-13 Big 12) fell to Baylor (31-16, 11-11), 9-5, during the first game of a three game series Thursday.
The Sooners couldn’t solve their pitching struggles as redshirt senior Jason Ruffcorn gave up a three-run home run in the first inning, giving the Bears an early 3-0 lead. Ruffcorn finished the night giving up seven hits and five runs off of two home runs.
Though the Sooners gave up nine runs, the offense looked promising as it turned things around after going cold vs. Texas Tech. Redshirt senior Conor McKenna homered in the fourth inning as part of his multi-hit game and redshirt freshman Peyton Graham hit a two-run big fly to left in the fifth to tie the game at three. Redshirt freshman Jimmy Crooks finished with a multi-hit game as well notching two singles.
However, the Sooners’ bullpen didn’t help their offense. In the bottom of the eighth inning junior Davion Downey hit an RBI double to score redshirt freshman Kyle Nevin. The Bears went on to score three more runs on an error and two RBI walks.
Redshirt sophomore Wyatt Olds gave up three runs and redshirt junior Ledgend Smith gave up a run and walked three in only one-and one-third innings of work.
The Sooners will face Baylor for the second game of the series at 3 p.m. CT on Friday, May 21, in Waco. The game was originally scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
Editor’s note: This article was updated at 10:35 p.m. to reflect the schedule change of this series’ second game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.