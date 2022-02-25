OU baseball: Sooners squander Jake Bennett's stellar start in 4-2 loss to Northwestern State in series opener

Oklahoma (3-2) dropped its series opener against Northwestern State (3-1) 4-2 at Globe Life Field in Arlington on Friday afternoon.
Redshirt sophomore left-hander Jake Bennett made his second start of the season for the Sooners, pitching 6.1 innings and striking out 11, but his effort went in vain. Clinging to a 2-1 lead heading into the eighth inning, the Sooners’ bullpen collapsed, giving up three runs.
Sophomore left-hander Carter Campbell faced two batters in the eighth inning and gave up a hit. Sophomore right-hander Carson Atwood replaced him, giving up a single and hitting NSU’s Bryce Holmes in the back to load the bases for the Demons.
Replacing Atwood, redshirt junior right-hander Jaret Godman gave up a two-run single to sophomore outfielder Broch Holmes to put the Demons ahead 3-2. After Godman hit infielder Gray Rowlett to reload the bases, a fielder’s choice groundout scored NSU’s Bryce Holmes.
The Sooners had additional opportunities to regain the lead in the eighth and ninth innings, but stranded runners on second and third in both innings. OU hit 3-for-16 (.188) with runners on and 1-for-11 (.091) with runners in scoring position.
Neither team managed to garner any offensive production early as both starting pitchers controlled the pace of the game from the mound. Bennett recorded 61 strikes on 84 pitches and only surrendered two hits, one walk and one run on his day.
Redshirt sophomore infielder Blake Robertson tallied the first triple of the season for OU in the third inning. The Edmond Santa Fe High School product’s hit scored redshirt sophomore outfielder Kendall Pettis, who had led off the inning with a walk, giving the Sooners a 1-0 lead.
Junior left-hander Cal Carver started for the Demons, but his day ended in the bottom of the seventh inning after he walked the first two batters. OU tacked on another run to go up 2-0 when Demons left-hander Dawson Flowers walked in a run off consecutive walks.
With the bases still loaded and no outs, a lineout by redshirt sophomore infielder Peyton Graham, a fielder's choice groundout by Robertson and a groundout by redshirt senior outfielder Tanner Tredaway kept the game within a score through seven innings.
The Sooners and Demons are set to play game two of the series at 6:30 p.m on Saturday, Feb. 25 at Globe Life Field.
