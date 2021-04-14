OU baseball: Sooners shut out Texas Southern, 6-0, in 1st game of doubleheader

The Sooners (17-15, 3-6 Big 12) earned an 6-0 victory over Texas Southern (9-21, 8-7 SWAC) in the first game of Wednesday’s doubleheader.
The OU bats got hot early, scoring four runs in the first three innings. The Sooners got three extra-base hits, including an RBI triple from redshirt freshman third baseman Peyton Graham in the second inning.
Redshirt senior shortstop Brandon Zaragoza brought home OU’s second run on an RBI single before redshirt freshman second baseman Logan Kohler brought in the third run on a fielder's choice. A wild pitch brought redshirt junior first baseman Tyler Hardman home in the third inning before the Sooners tacked on two runs in the sixth inning on two walks.
Redshirt freshman right-hander Javier Ramos was the starting pitcher, giving up no runs in two innings pitched. Four other OU pitchers entered the game, combining to strike out seven batters, including five from redshirt sophomore right-hander Ben Abram. All five pitchers allowed just two combined hits. The win is OU’s first shutout since a 3-0 victory over UT-Arlington on March 10, 2020.
The Sooners will play the second game of the doubleheader against the Tigers at 2 p.m. CT.
