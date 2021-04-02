OU baseball: Sooners set to face TCU with struggles against Texas, Oklahoma State 'all behind us'

On March 30, the Sooners (13-11, 1-2) were tied with No. 16 Oklahoma State (16-6, 4-2), 4-4, in the top of the ninth when redshirt freshman catcher Jimmy Crooks stepped up to the plate.
Crooks already had a hit in the game, and was looking to put OU on top with a runner on third base. But instead of bringing the runner home, Crooks popped out into shallow left field. The Cowboys then won the game on a walk-off hit in the bottom half of the inning.
The out symbolized OU’s latest struggles. After a hot start to the season with high offensive production, the Sooners have scored more than three runs just once in the past four games. Against Oklahoma State, the OU offense was 0-for-17 with runners in scoring position.
After a six-game winning streak, the Sooners have now dropped four of their last five games. OU still leads the NCAA in hits, but the offense appears to be entering a slump.
“I think our guys are just trying too hard,” head coach Skip Johnson said in a Thursday press conference. “Everyone’s gotta play their role. It’s like an engine. If there’s no spark, the engine isn’t gonna run.”
The offensive struggles weren’t just against Oklahoma State either. In a three-game series against then No. 9 Texas, the Sooners left 24 runners on base. OU dropped the series by losing two out of three games, thanks in part to the team’s poor situational hitting. It’s a far cry from OU’s winning streak, when 67 runs were scored in six games.
OU’s struggles are reflected in the stats of the team’s best hitters as well. Redshirt freshman third baseman Peyton Graham, redshirt junior outfielder Tanner Tredaway, and redshirt senior second baseman Conor McKenna have all seen massive decreases in their batting average in the past week. Redshirt shortstop Brandon Zaragoza, a key contributor in OU’s last winning streak, only scored two runs and went 4-for-18 in his last five games.
“I think we’re just putting too much pressure on ourselves,” McKenna said. “It’s pretty uncharacteristic of us not to be situationally good hitters.”
While the bats are looking to find their way, a few key pitchers in OU’s bullpen continue to dominate. Redshirt junior right-hander Carson Carter went four innings against the Cowboys on Tuesday, giving up no runs with six strikeouts. His earned run average is 0.86, putting him second amongst Sooner pitchers. Redshirt sophomore right-hander Ben Abram also had a long outing against OSU, going three innings. He struck out four batters and gave up just two runs before being replaced by Carter.
The starting pitchers have also seen good performances. Redshirt sophomore right-hander Wyatt Olds pitched six innings against Texas on March 26, striking out eight batters. Meanwhile, redshirt sophomore left-hander Braden Carmichael kept his undefeated record on March 28 against the Longhorns, striking out five batters in a 3-2 victory. Carmichael went seven innings in his fourth pitching win — his longest start of the season.
The Sooners have given up more than five runs just once in their past five games, and continue to support the offense. The team’s earned run average is still last in the Big 12 Conference at 5.51, but the steady improvement the staff has made is noteworthy.
“This year is unlike any other year that I’ve been a pitching coach,” Johnson said. “We carry a lot of pitchers now than we have been, and it’s really been a benefit.”
OU will start its first home conference series at 6:30 p.m. CT on Friday against No. 12 TCU (17-7, 3-0). The Horned Frogs are on a six-game winning streak and are led by senior catcher Zach Humphrys, who has a team-high five home runs. They’ll play their second conference series after sweeping Baylor last weekend. Olds will take the mound for his seventh start of the season in Friday’s opening game.
The Sooners remain optimistic, but know there’s a lot to be desired.
“I think that’s all behind us,” McKenna said about the team’s struggles. “It’s not going to be a recurring theme I don’t think.”
