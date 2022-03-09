 Skip to main content
OU baseball: Sooners' series vs UTSA rescheduled due to impending weather

Jimmy Crooks

Sophomore catcher Jimmy Crooks during OU's game against Dallas Baptist on March 8.

 Reghan Kyle/The Daily

Oklahoma’s series against Texas-San Antonio has been rescheduled due to impending weather, the team announced Wednesday.

Game one, originally set for 2 p.m. on Friday, is now being played at 2 p.m. on Saturday. On Sunday, the Sooners play a doubleheader starting at 12 p.m.

Norman is expecting light snow on Friday, according to AccuWeather. However, the snow is not expected to accumulate. 

OU is coming off an 8-7 win against Dallas Baptist at home on Tuesday. The Roadrunners are coming off their own March 8 victory, a 6-0 shutout of Incarnate Word.

The series will be aired live on SoonerSports with a paid subscription, and radio broadcasted on SportsTalk 1400.

