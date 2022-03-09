OU baseball: Sooners' series vs UTSA rescheduled due to impending weather

Oklahoma’s series against Texas-San Antonio has been rescheduled due to impending weather, the team announced Wednesday.
𝐖𝐄𝐄𝐊𝐄𝐍𝐃 𝐒𝐂𝐇𝐄𝐃𝐔𝐋𝐄 𝐔𝐏𝐃𝐀𝐓𝐄Due to inclement weather in the forecast for Friday, the OU-UTSA series will be played Saturday-Sunday.📆 Saturday, 2 p.m.📆 Sunday, DH at noon📝 https://t.co/JOzLpy96BW pic.twitter.com/3LALyu0XSL— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) March 9, 2022
Game one, originally set for 2 p.m. on Friday, is now being played at 2 p.m. on Saturday. On Sunday, the Sooners play a doubleheader starting at 12 p.m.
Norman is expecting light snow on Friday, according to AccuWeather. However, the snow is not expected to accumulate.
OU is coming off an 8-7 win against Dallas Baptist at home on Tuesday. The Roadrunners are coming off their own March 8 victory, a 6-0 shutout of Incarnate Word.
The series will be aired live on SoonerSports with a paid subscription, and radio broadcasted on SportsTalk 1400.
