OU baseball: Sooners selected No. 6 in preseason Big 12 poll

Oklahoma was ranked No. 6 in the Big 12 conference preseason poll by league's head coaches on Thursday.
⚾️ The 2022 #Big12BSB 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧 Poll ⚾️@TexasBaseball was voted the unanimous preseason favorite by league head coaches 🤘📰 https://t.co/7UwDEQrOPL pic.twitter.com/TgFT51eMss— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) January 27, 2022
Texas was named the unanimous preseason favorite with Oklahoma State landing at No. 2. Texas Tech and reigning Big 12 champion TCU came in No. 3 and No. 4, respectively. Baylor was also ahead of OU at No. 5.
The Sooners went 27-28 last season, which included an 11-13 conference record. OU lost in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament to the Cowboys, before being eliminated by the Longhorns.
Kansas State, West Virginia and Kansas rounded out the poll at No. 7, 8 and 9, respectively.
Oklahoma’s season will commence against Auburn in the State Farm College Baseball Showdown at 11 a.m. on Feb. 18 in Arlington.
