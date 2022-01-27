 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU baseball: Sooners selected No. 6 in preseason Big 12 poll

  • Updated
  • 0
Peyton Graham

Then-freshman infielder Peyton Graham runs to third base during the Sooners' game against Dallas Baptist University, March 3, 2020.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

Oklahoma was ranked No. 6 in the Big 12 conference preseason poll by league's head coaches on Thursday. 

Texas was named the unanimous preseason favorite with Oklahoma State landing at No. 2. Texas Tech and reigning Big 12 champion TCU came in No. 3 and No. 4, respectively. Baylor was also ahead of OU at No. 5.

The Sooners went 27-28 last season, which included an 11-13 conference record. OU lost in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament to the Cowboys, before being eliminated by the Longhorns. 

Kansas State, West Virginia and Kansas rounded out the poll at No. 7, 8 and 9, respectively.

Oklahoma’s season will commence against Auburn in the State Farm College Baseball Showdown at 11 a.m. on Feb. 18 in Arlington. 

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments