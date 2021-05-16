OU baseball: Sooners run-ruled by No. 7 Texas Tech, 13-2, to end Big 12 series win streak

Oklahoma (25-25, 9-12 Big 12) was run-ruled by No. 7 Texas Tech (33-12, 12-9), 13-2, on Sunday, dropping its second straight game and losing the weekend series.
The Sooners gave up 14 hits and walked five. Tech scored six runs in the second inning and five in the fifth, including home runs from junior catcher Braxton Fulford, freshman second baseman Jace Jung, sophomore first baseman Cole Stilwell, junior right fielder Easton Murrell and redshirt freshman Cal Conley.
The Red Raiders scored more runs in the sixth as junior Cody Masters scored on a wild pitch and Fulford scored on an RBI double from freshman center fielder Dillon Carter.
While OU continued its struggles on the mound, the offense couldn’t get anything going all afternoon. The Sooners’ two runs both came from redshirt junior first baseman Tyler Hardman who scored on an RBI single from freshman outfielder Jace Bohrofen in the third inning, and scored when redshirt senior Brandon Zaragoza was hit by a pitch in the seventh.
OU will now face Baylor (29-16, 9-11) for a three game series May 20-22 in Waco. All three games will be available to stream on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
