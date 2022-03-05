 Skip to main content
OU baseball: Sooners run-ruled 15-3 by UCLA in 2nd game of Shriners Children's College Classic

  • Updated
Braden Carmichael

Junior Braden Carmichael during the game against Wichita State on Feb. 22.

 Reghan Kyle/The Daily

Oklahoma (5-4) was run-ruled 15-3 by UCLA (7-4) in its second game of the Shriners Children’s College Classic in Houston on Saturday afternoon. 

The Sooners’ pitching staff struggled, allowing 11 hits, five walks and two home runs. Their seven pitchers combined for five strikeouts and gave up eight extra base hits. 

The Bruins wasted no time, pouring on six runs in the first inning. OU starting pitcher David Sandlin earned just one out before being pulled in the first inning. The redshirt sophomore surrendered two hits, two runs and three walks. The right-hander struggled to command the strike zone, throwing 14 strikes in 32 total pitches. 

Redshirt junior left-hander Braden Carmichael then relieved Sandlin. Already down 2-0 with the bases loaded, he relinquished a grand slam to complete the Bruins’ first inning six-spot. The game reached run-rule territory in the third inning after Carmichael surrendered five hits and five more runs. 

After Carmichael was pulled, sophomore Carson Atwood, freshmen Keegan Allen, Aaron Calhoun and Luc Fladda and redshirt junior Ben Abram pitched a combined 3.1 innings, allowing three hits, three runs and two walks to close out the loss.

Oklahoma’s offense scored its only runs of the game in the fourth inning. Freshman infielder Jackson Nicklaus laced a double to score redshirt senior outfielder Tanner Tredaway.

Then, redshirt freshman infielder Cade Horton singled to right field to bring in redshirt sophomore catcher Jimmy Crooks before a sacrifice bunt by redshirt sophomore outfielder Sebastian Orduno scored Nicklaus.

OU’s offense garnered six hits, struck out nine times and left four runners on base. The Sooners wrap up their weekend at the Shriners Children's tournament against No. 17 Tennessee at 11 a.m on March 6 at Minute Maid Park.

