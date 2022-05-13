OU baseball: Sooners rout West Virginia 15-1 in 1st game of final home series

Oklahoma (30-17, 12-7 Big 12) routed West Virginia (29-19, 10-9) 15-1 on Friday night in Norman.
Freshman third baseman Wallace Clark led the way, going 2-for-3 with four RBIs and a walk. Redshirt junior designated hitter Brett Squires went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs and redshirt sophomore left fielder Kendall Pettis went 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Redshirt sophomore Jake Bennett started on the mound and rolled through six innings, allowing just three hits and a run while striking out seven. Redshirt freshman Nicholas Andrews pitched two innings in relief, striking out four. Freshman Aaron Calhoun closed out the game with a perfect inning and one strikeout.
OU started scoring in the third inning and didn’t stop, posting runs in each frame for the rest of the game. Freshman Jackson Nicklaus opened the scoring with a solo home run, his lone hit of the day.
Oklahoma would add two more in the third before scoring two in the fourth inning, five in the fifth inning, two in the sixth inning, one in the seventh inning and two more in the eighth inning. West Virginia scored its lone run on an error in the fifth inning.
Next, the Sooners look to earn the series victory over the Mountaineers at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 14 in Norman.
