OU baseball: Sooners reschedule series finale against West Virginia for doubleheader on May 8

Due to inclement weather, Oklahoma will face West Virginia in a doubleheader on May 8, both teams announced Friday.
𝐒𝐂𝐇𝐄𝐃𝐔𝐋𝐄 𝐔𝐏𝐃𝐀𝐓𝐄— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) May 7, 2021
We will now play a doubleheader vs. West Virginia tomorrow at 2 pm CT, due to inclement weather in the forecast for Sunday.
Tonight’s game is still on as scheduled for 5:30 pm CT. #Sooners https://t.co/e5MOal3Y3y
The Sooners and Mountaineers were originally scheduled to play on May 9.
The doubleheader will begin at 2 p.m. CT on Saturday, with game two beginning approximately 30 minutes after game one. Redshirt sophomore right hander Wyatt Olds is the projected starting pitcher for OU in Friday night’s matchup.
So far this season, the Sooners are 22-21 with a 6-9 record in Big 12 play. In its last outing, Oklahoma fell, 14-4, to Texas Tech in Amarillo, Texas.
The first game of the series is still set for 5:30 p.m. CT this Friday on ESPN+.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.