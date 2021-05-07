You are the owner of this article.
OU baseball: Sooners reschedule series finale against West Virginia for doubleheader on May 8

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Wyatt Olds

Then-sophomore pitcher Wyatt Olds pitches during the Sooners' game against Dallas Baptist University March 3, 2020.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

Due to inclement weather, Oklahoma will face West Virginia in a doubleheader on May 8, both teams announced Friday. 

The Sooners and Mountaineers were originally scheduled to play on May 9.

The doubleheader will begin at 2 p.m. CT on Saturday, with game two beginning approximately 30 minutes after game one. Redshirt sophomore right hander Wyatt Olds is the projected starting pitcher for OU in Friday night’s matchup.

So far this season, the Sooners are 22-21 with a 6-9 record in Big 12 play. In its last outing, Oklahoma fell, 14-4, to Texas Tech in Amarillo, Texas. 

The first game of the series is still set for 5:30 p.m. CT this Friday on ESPN+.

