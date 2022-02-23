OU baseball: Sooners relocate Northwestern State series to Globe Life Field due to Norman winter weather

Due to inclement weather, Oklahoma’s Feb. 25-27 series against Northwestern State has been relocated to Globe Life Field in Arlington, the team announced on Wednesday.
𝐒𝐂𝐇𝐄𝐃𝐔𝐋𝐄 𝐔𝐏𝐃𝐀𝐓𝐄Due to inclement weather in Oklahoma, OU's home series vs. Northwestern State this weekend has been moved to Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.🔗 https://t.co/sICeNMjZVb pic.twitter.com/XZlA5OqrZM— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) February 23, 2022
The series was originally scheduled to take place at L. Dale Mitchell Park in Norman, but the winter weather conditions locally have forced the series to be played indoors instead. The Sooners and the Demons will join TCU and Nebraska in the Texas Rangers ballpark’s weekend slate.
The Sooners are returning to Globe Life Field a week after opening their season in the facility at the State Farm College Baseball Showdown. They notched a 3-0 win against Auburn and a 6-1 victory over Michigan. They also dropped their only game of the season thus far to Arizona, 14-4.
Oklahoma is coming off of a 6-1 win against Wichita State in a standalone game on Feb. 22. Northwestern State took two of three games against Stephen F. Austin in Natchitoches, Louisiana last weekend.
The Sooners and Demons open the series at noon on Friday, Feb. 25 in Arlington.
