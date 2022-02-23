 Skip to main content
OU baseball: Sooners relocate Northwestern State series to Globe Life Field due to Norman winter weather

Due to inclement weather, Oklahoma’s Feb. 25-27 series against Northwestern State has been relocated to Globe Life Field in Arlington, the team announced on Wednesday.

The series was originally scheduled to take place at L. Dale Mitchell Park in Norman, but the winter weather conditions locally have forced the series to be played indoors instead. The Sooners and the Demons will join TCU and Nebraska in the Texas Rangers ballpark’s weekend slate.

The Sooners are returning to Globe Life Field a week after opening their season in the facility at the State Farm College Baseball Showdown. They notched a 3-0 win against Auburn and a 6-1 victory over Michigan. They also dropped their only game of the season thus far to Arizona, 14-4.

Oklahoma is coming off of a 6-1 win against Wichita State in a standalone game on Feb. 22. Northwestern State took two of three games against Stephen F. Austin in Natchitoches, Louisiana last weekend.

The Sooners and Demons open the series at noon on Friday, Feb. 25 in Arlington. 

