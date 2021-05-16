OU baseball: Sooners' pitching struggles prove costly in series loss to No. 7 Texas Tech

Oklahoma’s pitching struggles continued throughout Sunday afternoon.
Redshirt senior Luke Taggart lasted only one-and-one-third innings after allowing four runs, including a monstrous two-run shot to deep center field by Texas Tech catcher Braxton Fulford.
“I think he was a little bit tired,” OU head coach Skip Johnson said of Taggart, who pitched on Tuesday night against Oklahoma State in Tulsa and one inning on Friday night in the first game of the series. “He looked kind of sluggish to me — we got here early and had a bit of a rain delay. It’s a learning thing. … It’s probably a case of him just getting some rest and getting back out there.”
From there, it didn’t get any better for the Sooners.
The Red Raiders’ bats stayed hot as they put up six runs in the second inning and five in the fifth to beat the Sooners, 13-2, at L. Dale Mitchell Park to secure the series victory. Texas Tech also soundly defeated OU, 15-2, on Saturday.
Tech’s wins came after a wild ending on Friday night when redshirt junior catcher Justin Mitchell tripled in the 10th inning and scored on a rare passed ball to walk it off for OU, 9-8. In that game, the Sooners recorded 11 hits but didn’t reach double-digit hits the rest of the series.
“That’s the amazing thing about baseball,” Johnson said. “One day you can wake up and go 0-for-5 and the next day you can wake up and go 5-for-5.”
A bright spot for the Sooners was redshirt junior first baseman Tyler Hardman. Hardman collected seven hits in the series, including four on Sunday to go along with two runs scored.
Hardman, who currently holds a batting average of .399, led the nation in hits coming into the weekend series. He’ll have to continue his career season for the Sooners to be able to compete at the upcoming Big 12 Tournament in Oklahoma City on May 26.
“He works extremely hard,” Johnson said of Hardman. “He shows up here in the morning, hits on his own, he puts the time in and the game has blessed him. I think that’s a great tool for every young player on our team to watch and to learn from.”
One thing OU isn’t short on is young talent. Freshman outfielder Jace Bohrofen has impressed in his first collegiate season as he’s currently batting .298 with two home runs. He added five hits this weekend and had a spectacular diving catch for an out in right field Friday night.
“He’s gotten better and better weekly,” Johnson said of Bohrofen. “It’s been really fun to watch, I think he’s going to be a special player, he’s going to continue to work and grow. … He can’t look behind him, he’s got to look in front of him.”
The Sooners will now travel to Waco for a three-game series against Baylor on May 20-22 before heading to Oklahoma City for the Big 12 Tournament.
