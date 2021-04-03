OU baseball: Sooners' pitchers struggle in 17-6 home loss to No. 12 TCU

The Sooners (13-13, 1-5 Big 12) suffered a rough 17-6 home loss to No. 12 TCU (19-7, 5-0) in Norman on Saturday.
Things weren’t going OU’s way from the very beginning. Redshirt freshman left-hander Jake Bennett was the starting pitcher, and gave up six runs in the first inning. He was taken out in the second inning after giving up two more runs and allowing seven total hits through one-and-one-third innings.
Bennett struck out three batters and was hit with the pitching loss, putting his season record at 3-2. Six pitchers took the mound for the Sooners in the game, giving up 18 combined hits.
The OU offense also failed to show up. One run was scored in the first inning on a double play. After that, the Sooners went six innings without a run, not scoring again until the eighth inning. Three runs were scored there, and two runs were scored in the ninth.
Redshirt junior first baseman Tyler Hardman again led the Sooners in RBIs with two. Outfielders Diego Muniz, Tanner Tredaway, and Brett Squires contributed the remaining three RBIs. OU had nine hits on the day, leaving eight men on base.
The Sooners have now fallen to .500 and will look to avoid the sweep against TCU at 2 p.m. CT on Sunday in Norman. Redshirt sophomore left-hander Braden Carmichael will be the starting pitcher, looking to maintain his perfect 4-0 record.
