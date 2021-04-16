OU baseball: Sooners' opening game against Kansas State rescheduled to April 17 due to weather

The opening game of the OU vs. Kansas State series has been postponed to April 17, both teams announced Friday.
Rained out tonight in Manhattan.☔️OU and Kansas State will play a doubleheader Saturday starting at 2 p.m.➡️ https://t.co/RwzUMSXnAp#Sooners pic.twitter.com/6RTWX9vUQU— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) April 16, 2021
The series will now be a double-header starting at 2 p.m. Saturday at Tointon Family Stadium Following the first game, the second game will start approximately 45 minutes after.
The Sooners, currently on a three-game winning streak, are 18-15 on the season and are 3-6 in Big 12 play. The Wildcats have won their last two games and are 19-14 on the year with a 2-7 conference record.
Both games will be televised on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
