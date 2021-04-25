OU baseball: Sooners' offense comes alive in series finale after pair of tough losses to Georgia Southern

What the Sooners lacked offensively in their doubleheader against Georgia Southern on Saturday they gained in the series finale on Sunday.
In the first game of the weekend series, Oklahoma’s lone run came in the first inning with a sacrifice fly from redshirt senior shortstop Brandon Zaragoza to bring in redshirt freshman third baseman Peyton Graham. But seven strikeouts and four measly hits doomed OU offensively in a 4-1 loss.
Similar to the first game, OU’s offense got on the board first with a leadoff double by redshirt freshman Jimmy Crooks and an RBI double by Zaragoza in the second game. It wasn't sufficient, though, as the Eagles brought one runner in at the top of the fifth inning, another at the top of the sixth inning, and then sealed a 3-2 win with another run in the top of the ninth inning. OU lost despite putting up nine hits to Georgia Southern’s six.
“I talked to Zaragoza before the game today, just to get his feel on the clubhouse,” head coach Skip Johnson said after Sunday’s contest. “He said ‘you know, we’re really trying hard’ and I get that. But, you gotta separate a game. You just want them to compete.”
In both games of the doubleheader, Oklahoma (20-19, 4-8 Big 12) didn’t have a home run and left a combined 17 runners on base while only scoring three runs. But, the Sooners made amends, separated and competed like Johnson had hoped by dominating the Eagles (24-15, 9-6 Sun Belt), 14-4, to claim game three of the series on Sunday.
Crooks and redshirt sophomore Brett Squires filled the stat sheet, both going 3-for-5, including two doubles and two RBIs each. Along with Crooks and Squires, Zaragoza went 2-for-4 and both redshirt senior Breydon Daniel and redshirt junior Tanner Tredaway went 2-for-3. With their assistance and many other Sooners as well, OU had 12 RBIs, including five two-out RBIs.
As a team, Oklahoma tallied 14 runs on 18 hits and scored at least one run in every inning besides the second. Saturday’s disappointment brought forth an awakening in OU’s offense. The losses reminded the Sooners of their mission and desire to succeed.
Ultimately, the offense’s prosperity on Sunday will be of benefit as the Sooners square off against No. 24 Oklahoma State next weekend for the second matchup between the two programs this season. In the last contest between the Sooners and Cowboys, OU fell, 5-4, with OSU scoring a game-winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning.
“(From) baserunning, handling the bat, power, taking our walks, (we) won that game in several different ways,” Johnson said about Sunday’s victory. “We had two tough losses yesterday and I think it really hit home to them. Today was a different story.”
