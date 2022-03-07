OU baseball: Sooners move up start of March 8 game vs Dallas Baptist due to impending cold weather

Due to impending cold weather, Oklahoma’s standalone game against Dallas Baptist on Tuesday has been rescheduled, the team announced on Monday.
𝐒𝐂𝐇𝐄𝐃𝐔𝐋𝐄 𝐔𝐏𝐃𝐀𝐓𝐄Our game vs. DBU tomorrow has been moved up to 3 p.m. due to impending cold temperatures.📝 https://t.co/YoJT5OMABh🎟 https://t.co/5H7BZzL8z1#Sooners pic.twitter.com/2N5PSXqAn5— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) March 7, 2022
Originally set for Tuesday at 6:30 p.m, the game will now be played at 3 p.m as local temperatures are expected to drop.
OU wrapped up its weekend at the Shriners Children's College Classic in Houston on Sunday, dropping all three of its games against No. 12 LSU, UCLA and No. 10 Tennessee. Dallas Baptist snatched two of three against San Diego in that same time frame.
In the teams’ last encounter on March 3, 2021, OU fell 9-3. The Patriots lead the all-time series 14-11.
The Sooners will play 16 of their next 18 games at L. Dale Mitchell Park.
Editor's note: This article was updated at 10:49 p.m. on March 7 to reflect the proper date of the game against Dallas Baptist.
