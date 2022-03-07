 Skip to main content
OU baseball: Sooners move up start of Mar. 8 game vs Dallas Baptist due to impending cold weather

  • Updated
  • 0
L. Dale Mitchell

L. Dale Mitchell ballpark during Bark in the Park May 4, 2019.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

Due to impending cold weather, Oklahoma’s standalone game against Dallas Baptist on Tuesday has been rescheduled, the team announced on Monday.

Originally set for Tuesday at 6:30 p.m, the game will now be played at 3 p.m as local temperatures are expected to drop.

OU wrapped up its weekend at the Shriners Children's College Classic in Houston on Sunday, dropping all three of its games against No. 12 LSU, UCLA and No. 10 Tennessee. Dallas Baptist snatched two of three against San Diego in that same time frame.

In the teams’ last encounter on March 3, 2021, OU fell 9-3. The Patriots lead the all-time series 14-11.

The Sooners will play 16 of their next 18 games at L. Dale Mitchell Park. 

