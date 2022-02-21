OU baseball: Sooners move up home opener vs Wichita State due to impending cold weather

Oklahoma has moved its Feb. 22 home opener against Wichita State to 2:30 p.m. CT due to impending cold weather.
𝐒𝐂𝐇𝐄𝐃𝐔𝐋𝐄 𝐔𝐏𝐃𝐀𝐓𝐄Tomorrow's home opener vs. Wichita State has been moved up to a 2:30 p.m. start due to impending cold weather.📝 https://t.co/0ghqtQjTrq— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) February 21, 2022
The game was originally scheduled for 4 p.m. on Tuesday. However, temperatures are expected to decline toward freezing on Tuesday evening ahead of potential winter storms on Wednesday and Thursday.
The Sooners are coming off a 2-1 opening weekend at the State Farm College Baseball Showdown, in which they defeated Auburn and Michigan at Globe Life Field in Arlington. The Shockers were swept by Louisiana Tech in a three-game series last week.
Oklahoma has four home games scheduled this week. After taking on Wichita State, the Sooners will host Northwestern State in a three-game series at L. Dale Mitchell Park. Friday’s series opener is scheduled for 4 p.m. while Saturday and Sunday’s games are set for 2 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.