OU baseball: Sooners move up home opener vs Wichita State due to impending cold weather

  • Updated
Sooners

The Sooners watch the game from the dugout during the Big 12 Baseball Championship game against Oklahoma State on May 26.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Oklahoma has moved its Feb. 22 home opener against Wichita State to 2:30 p.m. CT due to impending cold weather.

The game was originally scheduled for 4 p.m. on Tuesday. However, temperatures are expected to decline toward freezing on Tuesday evening ahead of potential winter storms on Wednesday and Thursday. 

The Sooners are coming off a 2-1 opening weekend at the State Farm College Baseball Showdown, in which they defeated Auburn and Michigan at Globe Life Field in Arlington. The Shockers were swept by Louisiana Tech in a three-game series last week.

Oklahoma has four home games scheduled this week. After taking on Wichita State, the Sooners will host Northwestern State in a three-game series at L. Dale Mitchell Park. Friday’s series opener is scheduled for 4 p.m. while Saturday and Sunday’s games are set for 2 p.m. 

