OU baseball: Sooners move May 11 Bedlam battle with Oklahoma State to Tulsa's ONEOK Field

The Sooners will play Oklahoma State at ONEOK Field in Tulsa at 7 p.m. CT on May 11, the team announced Tuesday.
𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐲 for Bedlam tonight. 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝 to play Bedlam in Tulsa during May.#Sooners and Cowboys to meet at ONEOK Field on May 11.➡ https://t.co/ozQkAtYLSY pic.twitter.com/BXTPqaJcdi— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) March 30, 2021
The game will be the fifth and final matchup against the Cowboys in the 2021 season and will be the 11th neutral site game for the Sooners. It was originally scheduled to be held in Norman.
Oklahoma State owns the all-time series against OU, 35-22. The teams’ last matchup was on May 12, 2019, with Oklahoma State winning 10-7 in Stillwater.
The Sooners will play their first game of the season against their in-state rival at 6 p.m CT on Tuesday evening. The game will stream live on ESPN+.
