OU baseball: Sooners miss key opportunities, fall to No. 16 Oklahoma State on the road, 5-4

In the Sooners' 5-4 nonconference loss to No. 16 Oklahoma State (16-6, 4-2) Tuesday night in Stillwater, OU (13-11, 1-2) left 16 runners on base and went 0-for-17 with runners in scoring position.
Four scoreless frames from redshirt junior Carson Carter gave the Sooners ample time to take, and potentially build, a lead against the Cowboys. But despite putting multiple runners on base in each of the final four innings, OU was unable to scratch across another run and never had an extra inning opportunity. OSU outfielder Caeden Trenkle's walk off single in the bottom of the ninth finalized the Sooners' fourth loss in five games.
While runs came at more of a premium Tuesday, the Sooners had no problem getting runners on and around the bases. Multiple runners reached in every inning except the first and all four of the runs came by way of sacrifices, fielders choices and walks.
When OU stretched its lead to 4-2 in the fifth inning, it was redshirt junior outfielder Tanner Tredaway's bunt single — a beautifully placed dribbler out of range of the the pitcher and second baseman — that set Oklahoma up with two runners on with no outs. Back to back sacrifices, a bunt then a fly out, pushed that fourth run home.
In a game where a carousel of bullpen arms carried the way and kept the offense in the game throughout, the opportunity was certainly there for the Sooners to beat the Cowboys Tuesday night. But some days, the big timely hits late in the game just don't happen.
The Sooners are heading back home, where they will meet TCU for a weekend series from April 2-4. The Horned Frogs are 17-7, winners of six straight and currently rank No. 12 in D1 Baseball's national rankings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.