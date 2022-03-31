OU baseball: Sooners' Jimmy Crooks polishing catching skills, working defense to offense like Yankees' Kyle Higashioka

Jimmy Crooks popped upright and hurled a pickoff attempt toward second base.
With two runners on and two outs in the first inning of Tuesday’s game against No. 6 Oklahoma State, the Sooners’ redshirt sophomore catcher caught Cowboys infielder Roc Riggio sleeping too far off second base and took advantage.
Crooks tossed to redshirt sophomore infielder Peyton Graham, who tagged Riggio out to end the inning. In the fifth inning, Crooks worked his magic again, firing a strike to redshirt sophomore infielder Blake Robertson and catching Riggio napping again, this time at first base.
Crooks picked him again! pic.twitter.com/g3q7G4TjC9— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) March 30, 2022
Crooks has always been consistent offensively. He boasts a .296 batting average for his career as well as 88 hits and 11 home runs. In 2021, Crooks is batting .324 with 24 hits and an on-base percentage of .481 through 21 appearances.
However, perhaps his biggest impact on the field has come behind the plate. In 22 appearances, Crooks leads the team with 171 putouts and 10 assisted outs in 181 total chances. He has only allowed four passed balls, never having more than one in a game.
“Jimmy's just now really understanding that defense is more important than offense,” said Oklahoma head coach Skip Johnson. “Defense is the most important thing you have, and offense comes when you focus on defense."
When praising Crooks, Johnson referenced current New York Yankees back Kyle Higashioka as a current major leaguer who has made a living off his defense behind the plate.
Higashioka was the Yankees’ seventh round pick in 2008, and has a career batting average of .183 in the majors. Yet, in Higashioka’s five seasons with the Yankees, he has recorded a .995 fielding percentage and only six errors. He currently has four home runs in six spring training games with the Yankees, 14 years after being drafted.
Higashioka took the approach Johnson alluded to of letting his defense transition to offense, and Crooks has tried to follow suit.
“I think that the main priority for me during the offseason was just to do better behind the plate,” Crooks said. “I've been really working on my back picks, throwing down and just getting my accuracy back.”
Crooks’ new defense to offense mentality shone against OSU when, after his first pickoff, he got OU’s offense rolling in the bottom of the second inning.
Down four runs to the Cowboys, the Euless, Texas native lined the first pitch he saw up the middle to give the Sooners a runner on with no outs. OU added three runs on three more hits in the frame and cut the deficit to 4-3.
“I think that's one of the biggest things that we try to implement right now, you have to try to get the leadoff guy on and just compete with every pitch and just have tough (at-bats),” Crooks said.
Additionally, Crooks mentioned he has tried to involve himself in the aggressive base running the Sooners have made their identity this season. OU has successfully stolen 59-of-64 attempts while holding its opponents to a 17-for-22 clip. The Sooners have also walked 119 times, 40 more than their opponents.
Crooks has walked 15 times and stolen five bases himself this spring. His heads up play behind the dish, at the plate and on the basepaths will be crucial in OU’s three game series against No. 8 ranked Texas (19-8) this weekend at Globe Life Field.
Crooks said matching up against a powerful foe from his home state will be no different than any other game at a high level.
“You can't really take a pitch off in a sense,” Crooks said. “Texas is a really good team, they’ve got a bunch of all-stars on that team.”
