OU baseball: Sooners hoping for postseason bid heading into Big 12 tournament

Oklahoma (27-26, 11-13 Big 12) faces Oklahoma State (32-16-1, 12-12) in its first game of the 2021 Big 12 Baseball Championship at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Oklahoma City.
The Sooners are looking to build on their strong end to the regular season following victories in three of their last four conference series after defeating Oklahoma State, West Virginia and Baylor, two games to three.
Wednesday night’s game will be the sixth meeting between the in-state rivals this season. Oklahoma State leads the overall season series, three games to two, despite OU taking two in a three-game Big 12 series win.
The Sooners’ struggles this season have come on the mound and in the field. They currently hold a team earned run average of 5.81, which ranks 191st nationally.
“We knew our offense was going to be good this year,” OU head coach Skip Johnson said. “I thought our defense was going to be a little bit better this year, and I didn’t know how our pitching was going to be.
“It’s been an up and down battle on the pitching side, and our defense has not been very good at all. Our offense is really taking over and what we’ve got to do is continue to catch the ball better in moments of the game and on the pitching side of things, when they make those one or two errors to try and not give up a crooked number.”
Oklahoma’s offense however hasn’t been the problem. They rank top 25 in the nation in hits, doubles, walks and runs scored. They also lead the Big 12 in hits and doubles.
The Sooners’ offensive firepower is led by redshirt junior Tyler Hardman who holds a batting average of .403 with 87 hits — good for second in the country. The California native has stayed hot at the plate over the last five games smashing two home runs, six doubles and driving in six runs.
“Obviously it’s an accomplishment I’m extremely proud of,” Hardman said about hitting .400. “I’m going to go out there and hit, and whatever numbers go up on the scoreboard, that’s what’s up there.”
Hardman’s success propelled OU into the fifth spot in the Big 12 standings, giving them a chance to win some games in the conference tournament and possibly advance further.
Oklahoma’s main goal remains making it to the NCAA tournament. The Sooners would likely have to win a couple games to have a shot at advancing to the regional tournament, as they currently rank 55th in the NCAA’s rating percentage index, and 64 teams make the tournament.
“You can only control what you can control,” Johnson said. “Would it be a slap in our conference’s face if the top five teams in the conference don’t get in, when you have three teams that are hosting? It’d be a slap in our conference’s face.”
