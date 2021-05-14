OU baseball: Sooners hopeful season struggles will end in home series finale against Texas Tech

Oklahoma (24-23, 8-10 Big 12) hosts No. 7 Texas Tech (31-11, 10-8) for a three-game series this weekend at L. Dale Mitchell Park.
The Sooners will look to extend their Big 12 series winning streak to three after taking two out of three games against both Oklahoma State and West Virginia.
Things didn’t go as planned for OU last time out against the Red Raiders on May 4 in Amarillo. Despite outhitting their opponent, 12-10, the Sooners couldn’t find any rhythm on the mound as Texas Tech jumped ahead to an 8-0 lead after three innings and never looked back.
Pitching inconsistencies have been the story for the Sooners this season. They currently hold a team earned runs average of 5.39, which ranks 158th in the nation.
“You’ve got to try to play your game,” head coach Skip Johnson said ahead of the upcoming weekend series on Thursday. “The game is different, your game is always different, and I think that’s the thing that they’re learning as we go through that.
“We’ve got to get them to release, flush that game that’s behind you and what’s happened in the past, because you can’t control that, but you can control 100 percent of what you’ve got to get to the next pitch.”
Despite the team’s struggles, talent has stood out on OU’s roster — notably redshirt sophomore pitcher Braden Carmichael and redshirt senior pitcher Jason Ruffcorn. Carmichael pitched seven innings without allowing a hit in the series finale against West Virginia on May 8, leading OU to a 9-1 victory and earning him the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week honor.
“The thing with Braden is, he’s a pitchability guy,” Johnson said. “He’s developed a couple more pitches since he’s gotten here and it’s given him a little bit more confidence.”
Carmichael started the season as a mid-week starter until he caught fire after leading the Sooners to a victory over then-No.1 Arkansas in March, pitching six innings and striking out seven Razorbacks. Since then, Carmichael has earned a starting spot on the weekends and has taken full advantage of his opportunities.
Ruffcorn, who regularly pitches in relief, has also been on fire as of late, recording 17 strikeouts in his last two outings with only two walks. Johnson confirmed that Ruffcorn will make his first collegiate start on the mound against Texas Tech, but didn’t specify if it would be in Friday or Saturday's matchup.
The offense hasn’t been the problem for OU in 2021. They lead the Big 12 in hits with 475, which is good for sixth nationally, and the team ranks second in the Big 12 in runs scored. Redshirt junior infielder Tyler Hardman has maintained his red-hot start to the year all season long, he’s currently batting .387 and leads the nation in hits with 74.
“You can’t help but get more confident from it,” Hardman said of his season. “You start off pretty well, you’re going to gain confidence and that confidence just snowballs and helps you keep going forward.
“Each game feels like they start to mean a little more. We know what we need to do to keep going on and keep advancing. … It’s up to us to go out there and really do what we can to propel us into this postseason.”
Johnson also gave an injury update Thursday, saying redshirt senior infielder Brandon Zaragoza is day to day after suffering an ankle injury against Oklahoma State on Tuesday night in Tulsa. Johnson said he doesn’t see Zaragoza playing this weekend. Redshirt junior outfielder Tanner Tredaway remains out as well.
Since graduates on the team will be missing graduation on Saturday due to the series, the Sooners will honor them in a ceremony before the start of Sunday’s game.
“They’ve been through a lot,” Johnson said. “They’ve been through a coaching change, they’ve been through COVID, it’s pretty amazing. Really proud of the guys that stuck around and have done what they’ve done, they’ve gotten better and that’s the goal — to teach these guys life lessons.”
OU’s home series finale begins at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, followed by two afternoon games at 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
