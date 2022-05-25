OU baseball: Sooners hopeful for first postseason bid since 2018 heading into Big 12 Championship

Oklahoma is entering the Big 12 Championships in an unfamiliar position.
In years past, the Sooners have finished the regular season unsure of whether or not their resume will land it a regional berth. OU finished 27-28 in 2021 and did not make the postseason. In 2020, Oklahoma was off to a promising start at 14-4 before the COVID-19 pandemic cut that season short. OU boasted several MLB Draft prospects on the roster, including pitchers Cade Cavalli, Levi Prater and Dane Acker, who are currently in the minor league systems of Washington, St. Louis and Oakland, respectively.
The Sooners had a better 2019 season, going 33-23, but still missed the NCAA Tournament. The last postseason appearance came in 2018, when Oklahoma was eliminated by Mississippi State in the Tallahassee Regional. No player on the 2022 roster was on the 2018 squad.
However, OU (33-20, 15-9 Big 12) concluded the 2022 regular season with a No. 22 ranking from D1 Baseball — assuring that no matter the results of the Big 12 Tournament, Oklahoma is locked into the 64-team NCAA Tournament field.
If the Sooners play well enough in the Big 12 Tournament, hosting a regional may even be in the cards. However, coach Skip Johnson recognizes that his team can only control so much.
“We can't control what those guys' mindsets are in the NCAA selection committee,” Johnson said. “All we gotta do is just do our part and play good baseball. And my deal is, just go out, have fun, play baseball and do everything fundamentally right. Try to be really good at one pitch at a time.”
A key factor towards why OU has an opportunity to host a regional is All-Big 12 first team shortstop Peyton Graham. Graham, who is projected to be selected in the first two rounds of the MLB draft, has hit .336 with 14 home runs and 53 RBIs, good for fourth and sixth in the Big 12, respectively.
Big 12 Newcomer of the Year Blake Robertson has also packed a punch for the Sooners. Robertson, a redshirt sophomore transfer from Cowley College, leads the Big 12 in walks, with 61, and doubles, with 22. He’s third in the Big 12 with an OBP of .498 while batting .338. Robertson also hit four home runs with 41 RBIs and a pair of triples while scoring 51 runs.
It hasn’t just been Graham and Robertson powering OU’s 2022 season, though. Oklahoma has had several impact freshmen, including infielders Jackson Nicklaus and Wallace Clark, who were both named to the Big 12 All-Freshman team. Nicklaus has mashed eight home runs, which ranks second on the team, while Clark has hit .337 for OU.
Oklahoma’s pitching has also propelled it throughout the season. Cade Horton, who was also named to the Big 12 All-Freshman team as a two-way player, racked up 17 RBIs at the plate and a 2-2 record on the mound. The Sooners’ 1-2 starter punch of redshirt sophomores Jake Bennett and David Sandlin have eaten the bulk of the innings as the only OU pitchers to throw more than 70 innings on the season.
Bennett also leads Oklahoma in strikeouts with 91. Redshirt senior Trevin Michael has provided the majority of the work out of the Sooners’ bullpen striking out 70 in 47.2 innings of work.
Awaiting OU in the first round of the Big 12 Championship is West Virginia at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday in Arlington. Oklahoma went 2-1 against the Mountaineers in the regular season and is looking to add another win to advance to the winner’s bracket. To do so, the Sooners look to continue what they’ve done all season — play good baseball.
“We're always gonna try to play to win,” Johnson said. “There's no doubt about that. Doesn’t matter who we pitch. We've got faith in whoever we throw out there.”
