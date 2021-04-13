You are the owner of this article.
OU baseball: Sooners' games against Texas Southern adjusted due to inclement weather

Ben Abram

Redshirt sophomore pitcher Ben Abram pitches the ball during the series finale against Arkansas State on March 15.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Oklahoma’s Tuesday game against Texas Southern has been postponed to Wednesday due to inclement weather in Norman, the team announced.

The Sooners will now play a doubleheader on Wednesday starting at 11 a.m. CT in Norman. Both games will be seven innings.

Inclement weather has now impacted both games in the series between Oklahoma and Texas Southern. Wednesday’s game initially moved up from 4 p.m. CT to 1:30 p.m. CT for the same reason.

The Sooners (16-15, 3-6 Big 12) are 5-0 all-time against the Tigers (9-20, 8-7 SWAC), with their last matchup being a 12-1 OU victory on Feb. 12, 202

