OU baseball: Sooners' games against Texas Southern adjusted due to inclement weather

Oklahoma’s Tuesday game against Texas Southern has been postponed to Wednesday due to inclement weather in Norman, the team announced.
𝐒𝐂𝐇𝐄𝐃𝐔𝐋𝐄 𝐔𝐏𝐃𝐀𝐓𝐄Due to inclement weather moving quickly into the area, tonight's game has been postponed. OU and Texas Southern will now play two 7-inning games tomorrow beginning at 11 a.m.#Sooners pic.twitter.com/j9tTKspWEK— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) April 13, 2021
The Sooners will now play a doubleheader on Wednesday starting at 11 a.m. CT in Norman. Both games will be seven innings.
Inclement weather has now impacted both games in the series between Oklahoma and Texas Southern. Wednesday’s game initially moved up from 4 p.m. CT to 1:30 p.m. CT for the same reason.
The Sooners (16-15, 3-6 Big 12) are 5-0 all-time against the Tigers (9-20, 8-7 SWAC), with their last matchup being a 12-1 OU victory on Feb. 12, 202
