OU baseball: Sooners falter against Oklahoma State, fall 7-3 in 5th Bedlam matchup of season

In the fifth meeting between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State this season, the Sooners were taken down by the Cowboys, 7-3, on Tuesday night.
OSU (28-15-1, 11-11 Big 12) established an advantage with a run in the top of the first inning, but OU (24-23, 8-11) answered with redshirt senior third baseman Conor McKenna scoring on a throwing error after redshirt senior Brandon Zaragoza’s bunt.
The Cowboys initiated their scoring spree in the top of the fourth inning with four runs, including three with one out on the board. Oklahoma State increased its lead with two more runs on two RBI singles in the top of the sixth inning.
After six scoreless innings for the Sooners, redshirt freshman shortstop Peyton Graham homered into the left field stands, registering his 10th home run of the season. Though redshirt freshman catcher Jimmy Crooks reached third base and redshirt junior first baseman Tyler Hardman reached second base, Oklahoma struggled to push more runners across home plate.
To alleviate the deficit, redshirt freshman left fielder Kendall Pettis brought in redshirt freshman second baseman Logan Kohler, who drilled a triple to left center field. Despite their final efforts, the Sooners still fell after nine innings.
Oklahoma will host No. 7 Texas Tech for a three-game series beginning at 6:30 p.m. CT on Friday, May 14 at L. Dale Mitchell Ballpark. The contest will be recorded on Sooner Sports TV.
