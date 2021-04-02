OU baseball: Sooners falter, 11-7, in series opener against No. 12 TCU

The Sooners (13-12, 1-3) fell to No. 12 TCU (18-7, 4-0) in an offensive 11-7 battle on Friday.
The first five innings were dominated by the Horned Frogs, as OU was outscored 7-0 and outhit 9-1. The Sooners were only able to get three runners on base during that stretch. Redshirt sophomore right-hander Wyatt Olds was the starting pitcher, and was taken out after four-and-two-third innings. Olds gave up seven earned runs on nine hits, striking out six batters.
The Sooners rebounded after the fifth inning, scoring at least one run in the final four innings of the game. Redshirt freshman first baseman Tyler Hardman was the main contributor in those innings, hitting two two-run home runs in the sixth and ninth innings. That gave him six home runs on the season, which now leads the team.
Redshirt sophomore designated hitter Diego Muniz also hit a home run, his first of the season, in the seventh. OU scored all seven of its runs in the final four innings on seven hits, but couldn’t recover from its early game struggles. Redshirt senior shortstop Brandon Zaragoza was the only other Sooner, besides Hardman, with multiple hits in the game.
The game also saw redshirt junior catcher Justin Mitchell return from injury in the eighth. In his first action since March 9 against UT-Arlington, he hit a double into left field.
The Sooners now have a losing record against ranked opponents at 3-4. The team takes the field for the second game of their series with TCU at 4 p.m CT on Saturday in Norman. The game will be televised on Bally Sports Oklahoma.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.