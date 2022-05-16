 Skip to main content
OU baseball: Sooners fall to Wichita State 18-0 on the road

David Sandlin

Redshirt sophomore pitcher David Sandlin during the baseball game against Baylor March 26.

 Megan O'Donnell/The Daily

Oklahoma (31-19, 13-8 Big 12) was routed by Wichita State (20-32, 8-13 American) 18-0 in OU’s final nonconference matchup of the season.

Redshirt sophomore Kendall Pettis collected the Sooners lone hit of the game with a double. Pettis also made a highlight-reel grab to bring back a Wichita State home run in the third inning.

 

OU employed eight pitchers to get through the eight innings of play. Freshman Aaron Calhoun started and pitched 2.1 innings while giving up three runs on four hits. The rest of the Oklahoma staff didn’t fare better than Calhoun, allowing 18 total hits while walking nine batters. Five of the Shockers' runs were unearned.

Wichita State didn’t score in the first two innings, but once they began scoring, they didn’t stop. The Shockers posted three runs in the third inning, six runs in the fourth inning, four runs in both the fifth and sixth innings, respectively, and one run in the eighth inning.

Next, Oklahoma moves on to take on Texas Tech in its final series of the regular season. The Sooners begin the series at 6:30 p.m. on May 19 in Lubbock.

