OU baseball: Sooners fall to West Virginia 9-8 in 2nd game of final home series

  Updated
  • 0
David Sandlin

Redshirt sophomore pitcher David Sandlin during the baseball game against Baylor March 26.

 Megan O'Donnell/The Daily

Oklahoma (30-18, 12-8 Big 12) dropped game two of its final home series to West Virginia (30-19, 11-9) 9-8 on Saturday in Norman. 

Redshirt senior outfielder Tanner Tredaway and redshirt sophomore infielder Peyton Graham led the way offensively for the Sooners, combining for two home runs, 5 RBIs and three hits.

Redshirt sophomore David Sandlin started on the mound for OU and fanned six while allowing nine hits and five runs in 6.1 innings. Redshirt sophomore Chazz Martinez pitched an inning in relief of Sandlin, giving up two hits and a run. Sophomore Carson Atwood pitched the remaining 1.2 innings, giving up three hits and two runs.

West Virginia struck first with an RBI single and sacrifice fly in the third inning and Tredaway responded in the bottom of the frame with a three-run home run to left centerfield to give the Sooners a 3-2 lead. 

 

 

Sandlin surrendered the lead in the fourth inning after a two-out double down the right field line by infielder Tevin Michael plated two Mountaineers. 

In the seventh inning, Martinez allowed an RBI single up the middle that extended the Mountaineers’ lead to 6-3 before Graham launched a two-run home run to left centerfield. Both teams scored a run in the eighth inning. The Mountaineers hit a two-run home run in the ninth inning to extend the lead to 9-6 before OU scored two runs of their own before stranding a runner on third to end the game. 

OU and WVU will meet again for the rubber match at Noon on Sunday, May 15, at L. Dale Mitchell Park in Norman.

