OU baseball: Sooners fall to West Virginia, 7-1, road series opener

OU vs. UT-Arlington Baseball

Then-senior infielder Conor McKenna steps into the batters box Oct. 6.

 Cooper Lee/The Daily

In the first game of its weekend series, Oklahoma (22-22, 6-10 Big 12) was defeated, 7-1, by West Virginia (17-21, 7-12) in Morgantown on Friday.

WVU put four runs on the board in the first inning, and added to its streak with two more runs in the bottom of the second inning. Redshirt senior second baseman Conor McKenna hit an RBI single to give the Sooners a run in the top of the fourth inning. No runs were allowed by both squads from then until the seventh inning.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Mountaineers extended their lead to 7-1 with a run scored on a wild pitch. For six-and-two-third innings pitched, redshirt sophomore right-hander Wyatt Olds allowed six runs on seven hits, and had eight strikeouts. Oklahoma struggled hitting, with only three hits and the lone run.

The next two games of the series will be a doubleheader beginning at 2 p.m. CT on Saturday.

