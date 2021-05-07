OU baseball: Sooners fall to West Virginia, 7-1, road series opener

In the first game of its weekend series, Oklahoma (22-22, 6-10 Big 12) was defeated, 7-1, by West Virginia (17-21, 7-12) in Morgantown on Friday.
WVU put four runs on the board in the first inning, and added to its streak with two more runs in the bottom of the second inning. Redshirt senior second baseman Conor McKenna hit an RBI single to give the Sooners a run in the top of the fourth inning. No runs were allowed by both squads from then until the seventh inning.
In the bottom of the seventh, the Mountaineers extended their lead to 7-1 with a run scored on a wild pitch. For six-and-two-third innings pitched, redshirt sophomore right-hander Wyatt Olds allowed six runs on seven hits, and had eight strikeouts. Oklahoma struggled hitting, with only three hits and the lone run.
The next two games of the series will be a doubleheader beginning at 2 p.m. CT on Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.