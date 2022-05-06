OU baseball: Sooners fall to TCU 9-7 in 1st game of road series

Oklahoma (27-17, 9-7 Big 12) fell to No. 24 TCU (28-16, 13-6 Big 12) 9-7 on Friday in Fort Worth.
Redshirt sophomore left-hander Jake Bennett started the game for the Sooners, allowing seven runs and eight hits in 4.2 innings. Bennett stuck out five batters and was one pitch shy of a triple-digit pitch count in consecutive outings.
Redshirt senior outfielder Tanner Tredaway, redshirt junior utility Diego Muniz and freshman outfielder Kendall Pettis all produced two hits. The trio combined for three runs and an RBI. Redshirt sophomore infielder Blake Robertson drew four walks and scored a run.
OU scored three runs in the first inning. A double steal allowed Tredaway to cross home plate. Redshirt sophomore catcher Jimmy Crooks doubled to score Robertson before Muniz’s two-out double to left-field brought Crooks home.
Muniz was set to start in right field, but a pregame eye injury to freshman Wallace Clark forced Muniz to replace him in the infield. Redshirt sophomore utility Trent Brown got the start in right field while Muniz shifted to second base. Clark eventually entered the game as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning.
TCU responded to OU’s first inning scoring with an onslaught of nine unanswered runs. After scoring a run in the first inning on an RBI single, the Horned Frogs clobbered Bennett and sophomore left-hander Carter Campbell for seven hits and seven runs in the fifth inning. A sacrifice fly in the sixth inning extended the TCU’s lead to six runs.
The Sooners cut into the 9-3 lead without a base hit in the seventh inning. Freshman pinch hitter Jackson Nicklaus scored on a groundout by Robertson and redshirt sophomore outfielder Kendall Pettis scored on a passed ball to make it 9-5.
Clark singled to right field to score Muniz in the eighth inning and redshirt sophomore infielder Peyton Graham scored on a throwing error in the ninth. The Sooners were unable to capitalize with the tying run at the plate.
Campbell pitched a third of an inning in relief of Bennett, allowing two hits and one walk. Sophomore right-hander Carson Atwood gave up a hit and a run in one inning. Redshirt junior right-hander Ben Abram pitched the remaining two innings, striking out three batters and keeping the Horned Frogs hitless.
OU and TCU will face off in game two of the series at 2 p.m on May 7 in Fort Worth.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.