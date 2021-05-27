OU baseball: Sooners fall to Oklahoma State, 9-5, fall to elimination game in Big 12 tournament

Oklahoma (27-27, 11-13 Big 12) fell to Oklahoma State (33-16-1, 12-12), 9-5, during its first game of the 2021 Big 12 Championship on Wednesday.
The Sooners’ pitching troubles were visible early as redshirt senior Jason Ruffcorn gave up a solo shot to left center in the first inning and a deep homer to left in the fourth, giving the Cowboys an early 2-0 lead. More trouble came in the fifth as OSU’s offense exploded and added four runs to make it 6-0. Ruffcorn finished the night giving up six runs off seven hits and two home runs across four and one-third innings of work.
The bullpen didn’t fare much better for the Sooners as redshirt junior Carson Carter gave up two runs and walked three batters, redshirt junior Ledgend Smith walked in a run and freshman Carson Atwood gave up an unearned run off a sacrifice fly.
Redshirt freshman third baseman Peyton Graham notched three hits while redshirt senior second baseman Conor McKenna and redshirt senior shortstop Brandon Zaragoza had one.
The Sooners’ five runs came in the ninth inning when redshirt freshman catcher Jimmy Crooks scored on a wild pitch while McKenna and redshirt sophomore utility player Diego Muniz both scored off RBI walks. Redshirt senior Breydon Daniel and Zaragoza each scored also.
The Sooners will face No. 2 Texas for their second game of the 2021 Big 12 Championship at 12:30 p.m. CT on Thursday, May 27 in Oklahoma City.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.