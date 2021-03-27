OU baseball: Sooners fall to No. 9 Texas, 11-6, to drop series

The Sooners (12-10) lost to No. 9 Texas (17-6) on Saturday evening, 11-6, in Austin.
Redshirt freshman left-hander Jake Bennett took the mound for his sixth start of the season. He pitched five innings, striking out four and giving up three earned runs.
The bullpen was the team’s downfall, with the three pitchers after Bennett giving up seven combined earned runs. The Longhorns outscored OU, 8-2, in the final four innings.
The Sooners had nine hits on the offensive end. Redshirt junior Tyler Hardman hit two home runs in the game, both for two runs. His four RBIs led the team, with redshirt freshman third baseman Peyton Graham earning the fifth and final RBI in the ninth inning.
OU’s sixth run was scored on a wild pitch in the same inning. Freshman outfielder Jace Bohrofen was the other Sooner alongside Hardman with multiple hits in the game.
Oklahoma will take the field for the final game of its series with the Longhorns at 1 p.m. CT on Sunday. Redshirt sophomore left-hander Braden Carmichael (4-0 record, 3.60 earned run average) will be the starting pitcher on the Longhorn Network.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.