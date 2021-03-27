You are the owner of this article.
OU baseball: Sooners fall to No. 9 Texas, 11-6, to drop series

Peyton Graham

Redshirt freshman infielder Peyton Graham during the series finale against Arkansas State on March 15.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

The Sooners (12-10) lost to No. 9 Texas (17-6) on Saturday evening, 11-6, in Austin.

Redshirt freshman left-hander Jake Bennett took the mound for his sixth start of the season. He pitched five innings, striking out four and giving up three earned runs.

The bullpen was the team’s downfall, with the three pitchers after Bennett giving up seven combined earned runs. The Longhorns outscored OU, 8-2, in the final four innings.

The Sooners had nine hits on the offensive end. Redshirt junior Tyler Hardman hit two home runs in the game, both for two runs. His four RBIs led the team, with redshirt freshman third baseman Peyton Graham earning the fifth and final RBI in the ninth inning.

OU’s sixth run was scored on a wild pitch in the same inning. Freshman outfielder Jace Bohrofen was the other Sooner alongside Hardman with multiple hits in the game.

Oklahoma will take the field for the final game of its series with the Longhorns at 1 p.m. CT on Sunday. Redshirt sophomore left-hander Braden Carmichael (4-0 record, 3.60 earned run average) will be the starting pitcher on the Longhorn Network.

