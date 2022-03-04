OU baseball: Sooners fall to No. 7 LSU 5-4 in 11-inning thriller at Shriners Children's Collegiate Classic

Oklahoma (5-3) fell to No. 7 LSU (9-1) 5-4 on Friday afternoon in its first of three games at the Shriners Children’s Collegiate Classic in Houston.
In a game that began as a battle of the pitchers and ended in extra innings, redshirt sophomore left-hander Jake Bennett commanded the game through 6 and two-thirds innings, holding a dominating LSU offense to just three hits and one run during his outing.
Yet, LSU went on to win the game on infielder Jordan Thompson’s walk-off home run in the bottom of the 11th inning.
Bennett struck out four and surrendered only one walk, not allowing an LSU batter past first base until the top of the seventh inning, when he gave up a leadoff double to Tigers infielder Cade Doughty. Bennett’s dominant outing gave the Sooners’ pitching staff some breathing room, with OU only using four pitchers compared to LSU’s seven.
The first run of the game went to the Sooners, coming off a sacrifice bunt to third base by redshirt sophomore outfielder Kendall Pettis in the top of the fifth inning. The play elicited a wild throw by LSU infielder Jacob Berry, scoring redshirt junior designated hitter Brett Squires from second and putting the Sooners up 1-0.
The Sooners built on their lead in the top of the seventh via Pettis’ second career home run, which was also his second at Minute Maid Park. Later in the inning, a single by redshirt sophomore infielder Blake Robertson scored fellow redshirt sophomore infielder Peyton Graham and gave Oklahoma a 3-0 lead over the Tigers.
LSU answered in the bottom of the seventh inning with a single by outfielder Gavin Dougas, scoring Doughty, who started the inning with a double and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Bennett was replaced by graduate transfer right-hander Trevin Michael with two outs in the inning before Michael served up the RBI single to Dougas.
LSU tied the game in the bottom of the ninth inning with a two-run home run by Doughty off redshirt junior right-hander Jaret Godman, who relieved Michael. The Sooners reclaimed the lead in the top of the 10th inning on redshirt sophomore catcher Jimmy Crooks’ first RBI of the season — a double to right field that scored redshirt senior outfielder Tanner Tredaway from first.
The Tigers wasted no time in answering on a double by Doughty — who finished having driven in three of the Tigers five runs — scoring first baseman Tre Morgan in the bottom of the 10th. After OU went scoreless in the top of the 11th, Thompson delivered the decisive blow in the bottom of the inning off Godman’s replacement, redshirt junior right-hander Griffin Miller.
The Sooners will next face UCLA at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 5 at Minute Maid Park in day two of the Shriners Children’s tournament.
