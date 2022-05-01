OU baseball: Sooners fall to Kansas State 8-7 in final game of series

Oklahoma (26-15, 9-6 Big 12) fell to Kansas State (35-24, 11-15) 8-7 in Norman on Sunday afternoon.
Freshman second baseman Jackson Nicklaus went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs. Redshirt junior Brett Squires also homered, going 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Redshirt sophomore catcher Jimmy Crooks also had a pair of doubles for the Sooners.
Redshirt freshman Cade Horton started on the mound but exited after two innings. He allowed one run and one hit. His early removal stemmed from a desire to ease him back to pitching after suffering an injury, head coach Skip Johnson said prior to Sunday’s game. Redshirt sophomore Javier Ramos followed, walking the only two batters he faced.
Redshirt sophomore Chazz Martinez pitched after Ramos, posting 3.1 innings of work. He allowed one run on one hit while striking out two. Graduate senior Trevin Michael pitched 3.2 innings, allowing six runs on eight hits while garnering six strikeouts.
Despite Michael giving up six runs, head coach Skip Johnson didn't consider pulling the reliever in the eighth inning.
"Absolutely not," Johnson said. "No way. He's the guy that's been pitching in jams all year."
Kansas State opened the scoring in the top of the first inning. After Dominic Johnson was hit by a pitch and stole a base, the next two batters had a sacrifice bunt and fly to score Johnson. Nicklaus responded in the bottom of the same inning with a solo shot to left field.
Squires went deep the next inning, bringing home freshman third baseman Wallace Clark on a two-run blast. The Wildcats got a run back in the top of the fifth when catcher Justin Mitchell scored on a wild pitch.
Nicklaus contributed again with a RBI single in the bottom of the fifth before OU added two more to take a 6-2 lead on a two-run double from Clark in the bottom of the sixth.
Oklahoma’s bullpen lost the lead, though. Michael allowed a pair of runs in the seventh and four in the eight as the Wildcats took an 8-6 lead. The Sooners drew back within one run on a sacrifice fly from Horton, who remained in the game as the designated hitter.
"When... you don't play fundamental baseball, that happens," Johnson said. "But all in all, we came back swinging the bats really good."
The Sooners were unable to manufacture a run in the final frame. Next, Oklahoma takes on Dallas Baptist at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday in Dallas.
